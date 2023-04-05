×
Margot Robbie’s Pink Dress in New ‘Barbie’ Trailer Sparks Fan Theories and Comparisons With Dorothy From ‘The Wizard Oz’

Warner Bros. unveiled a new teaser for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated 'Barbie' film on Tuesday.

BARBIE, Margot Robbie as Barbie, 2023. ph: Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection
Margot Robbie as Barbie. ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

The second trailer for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated “Barbie” film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was revealed on Tuesday, and quickly went viral on social media.

Besides introducing new characters played by Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell, the new trailer also gave some hints about Barbie’s storyline. On TikTok and Twitter, fans noticed a few easter eggs referencing the 1939 classic film “The Wizard of Oz,” including one of Robbie’s dresses.

Margot Robbie in the new "Barbie" trailer.
Margot Robbie in the new “Barbie” trailer. Warner Bros.

At the beginning of the trailer, Barbie wears a pink gingham dress similar to the blue and white gingham dress Dorothy wore throughout “The Wizard of Oz.”

In another scene, Barbie drives on a pink road in her Corvette, which has been compared to the famous yellow brick road featured in the classic movie starring Judy Garland. The trailer also shows Barbie driving by a movie theater with a marquee sign reading “Now Playing: The Wizard of Oz.” There are also two posters in the background, one showing a portrait of Dorothy and the other showing a portrait of the Tin Man.

THE WIZARD OF OZ, from left: Billie Burke as 'Glinda', Judy Garland as 'Dorothy', 1939
Billie Burke as Glinda and Judy Garland as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” 1939. Courtesy Everett Collection

The all-pink layout of the city seen in the “Barbie” movie also bares some thematic inspiration to the Emerald City in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Fans are speculating that the trailer teases what the plot of the film might be, which has been kept mostly under wraps. According to the theories, like Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” Barbie could travel to a different world that at first seems magical and perfect, but it hides an unpleasant truth.

Influencer Cat Quinn explained the comparisons on TikTok and her video garnered more than 1 million views in less than 15 hours.

IMDb’s synopsis of the film says “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

“Barbie” debuts in theaters on July 21. The film also stars Alexandra Shipp, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Michael Cera and Helen Mirren.

