Fashion

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Pop Culture

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Was the Year of Sheer and See-through Dresses

Barbie Explores the Real World With Ken in New ‘Barbie’ Trailer

The main trailer for the highly anticipated movie reveals more about the plot.

Malibu Barbie! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film new scenes for 'Barbie' in Venice Ca. 27 Jun 2022 Pictured: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA872861_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film new scenes for "Barbie" in Venice, California. Snorlax / MEGA

The main trailer for Greta Gerwig’s new “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken has arrived.

Viewers finally got further details on the plot beyond the world-building done in the earlier teaser. In the new trailer, released on Thursday, Barbie questions unusual things happening in Barbieland, such as the shower water always being cold, her inability to float off her roof and her heels being on the ground versus at their usual arch.

To figure out what’s going on, Barbie goes to the home of a seemingly older version of a Barbie doll with Cyndi Lauper-inspired hair and makeup, who gives her the option of going back to her old life or figuring out the truth about the world.

After the older Barbie convinces Robbie’s Barbie to go to the real world, her and Gosling’s Ken go through a variety of bright pink outfits as they venture into the real world.

BARBIE, Margot Robbie as Barbie, 2023. ph: Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection
Margot Robbie as Barbie. ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

Will Ferrell, who plays the fictional Barbie toy company chief executive officer dressed in traditional executive attire of a black suit, white shirt and red power tie, declares that if news of Barbie being in the real world gets out, it would be “catastrophic.”

The toy company pursues Barbie, as she’s clad in a pink jumpsuit and seems to escape them successfully. A woman Barbie meets tells her, “Humans only have one ending. Ideas live forever.”

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new Barbie movie. 22 Jun 2022 Pictured: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie Barbie. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871009_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new “Barbie” movie. APEX / MEGA

In another scene, Gosling, dressed in a black-and-white cowboy outfit with fringe detailing on the jacket, attempts to act as a doctor, and a real doctor calls for security.

Similar to the theme of “The Wizard of Oz,” “Barbie” also involves a female heroine who eventually wants to find her way back home. The new movie debuts in theaters on July 21. In addition to Robbie, Gosling and Ferrell, the film also stars Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Hari Nef.

