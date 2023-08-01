Real-life Barbie Worlds: Pop-ups to Visit in Los Angeles, New York and Around the Globe

Greta Gerwig took Barbieland to the screens with her hit movie “Barbie,” which premiered on July 21, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The director, however, wasn’t the only one creating real-life versions of Barbie’s world this season.

Embracing the Barbie mania, many brands launched immersive experiences and pop-ups for fans to visit, including Bloomingdale’s, Airbnb and Selfridges. Here, WWD has curated a list of experiences around the world for Barbie fans to enjoy.

Malibu Barbie Cafes in New York and Chicago

Guests at the Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up in Chicago.

New York City and Chicago are hosting pop-ups inspired by Malibu Barbie and the 1970s Malibu, California, aesthetic, featuring plenty of pink and Barbie beach motifs. Guests can enjoy Barbie-inspired cocktails and food.

The Chicago pop-up will stay open until Oct. 15 at 324 South Racine Avenue. The New York cafe, located at 19 Fulton Street, will close on Oct. 13. Tickets for both events start at $17.

Airbnb Malibu Barbie House in Los Angeles

The real-life Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse. courtesy photo

The Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse had a brief moment back on Airbnb available for a stay on July 21. The mansion comes with a pool, dance floor and sunset in the California coastal community. The panoramic views give way to a picture-perfect paradise. Fans can save the listing to see if will be available again. The home is located on the 33000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Bloomingdale’s in New York

The Bloomingdale’s 59th Street Carousel space. Courtesy shot from Bloomingdale’s.

Bloomingdale’s and “Barbie” partnered up for online and in-store pop-up shops that will feature an exclusive collaboration between Barbie and Bloomingdale’s private shoe label Aqua. The pop-ups also feature an assortment of Barbie-licensed apparel and accessories.

The pop-up is located at Bloomingdale’s flagship at 59th Street and Lexington Avenue in New York City and will be open until Aug. 24.

World of Barbie in Los Angeles

After a successful interactive experience in Toronto, World of Barbie has come to Santa Monica Place in Los Angeles. Visitors can take their own venture into Barbieland and go through a variety of interactive activities to explore all the different careers Barbie has had over the years. The Barbie Dreamhouse has been brought to life for those who always dreamed of being Barbie girls in a Barbie world.

The World of Barbie is located at 395 Santa Monica Place. The experience is open until Sept. 4 with adult ticket prices starting at $40.50.

World of Barbie Los Angeles Getty Images

Selfridges in London

Barbie took over Selfridges’ famous Corner Shop in London, with the luxury department store windows featuring official costumes from the movie. The upstairs portion of The Corner Shop also featured a Barbie toy store. Next door at the Selfridges cinema, the movie is playing back-to-back until Thursday.

Barbie at Selfridges. Copyright Tim Charles / Mattel

Barbie Dreamhouse Experience in São Paulo

Barbie is taking the Barbie dreamworld to the Brazilian shopping center Iguatemi in São Paulo. The Barbie Dreamhouse experience has been brought to South America for the first time, spanning an area of 7,000 feet with a recreation of Barbie’s famous pink mansion. The experience will be open until Sept. 13.

Barbie Dreamhouse experience is coming to Iguatemi. Courtesy shot

Barbie Truck Tour

The Barbie Truck tour is back and it’s taking its party pink brigade all across America. The tour has already hit major cities, including Orlando, St. Louis and Milwaukee, but still has stops left in Grand Rapids, Cincinnati and Flushing, New York. The Dreamhouse Living tour brings the Barbie experience directly to fans and also offers them the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise.

The truck will be making tour stops throughout the rest of 2023, with its final date and location set for Dec. 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina.