×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: June 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Aldo Launches the Ultimate Barbie Shoe Collection

Fashion

This Red Carpet Fav Looked to Old Hollywood for Resort

Eye

New Restaurants to Check Out in New York City This Month

Remembering Barbie’s ‘Sugar Daddy Ken’: The Confusing Adult’s Doll Who Loved Palm Beach Fashion

A look back at one of Mattel's most confusing creations.

barbie boyfriend, sugar daddy ken doll, palm beach fashion
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
View ALL 20 Photos

2009 marked Barbie’s 50th anniversary, with Mattel releasing special-edition dolls like Then and Now Barbie, Generations of Dreams Barbie and perhaps the most surprising… Palm Beach Sugar Daddy Ken.

The doll, which was priced at $82, “exemplifies fantastic Palm Beach fashion,” according to Mattel. Channeling the tropical flair of designers like Trina Turk and Lilly Pulitzer, Sugar Daddy Ken’s get-up included a green damask print blazer, a pink button-up and white pleated slacks. His golden blond hair has started fading gray, and unlike many Ken dolls, he comes with an accessory: a toy dog on a hot pink leash.

sugar daddy ken doll, mattel, barbie boyfriend
Palm Beach Sugar Daddy Ken

The Palm Beach Sugar Daddy Ken was reportedly part of the adult Barbie Collector Line. However, the name had a different meaning than one could think.

His posh puppy is where Sugar Daddy Ken actually gets his name from. Ken’s West Highland Terrier is named Sugar. “He’s Sugar’s daddy, as a reference to the dog,” said the same Mattel spokeswoman to the New York Post in 2009.

Related Galleries

Ken’s flamboyant ensemble seemingly references Slim Aaron’s “Palm Springs Party.” Many of the photographer’s subjects were socialites and celebrities, as reflected in his 1970 shoot at the Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs, California.

On the right, you’ll notice a man whose green and white suit is strikingly similar to Sugar Daddy Ken’s.

A poolside party at a desert house, designed by Richard Neutra for Edgar J. Kaufmann, in Palm Springs, January 1970. Featured in the group are: industrial designer Raymond Loewy (1893 - 1986, centre, standing), Nelda Linsk (in yellow), wife of art dealer Joseph Linsk, and Helen Dzo Dzo (second from right). (Photo by Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
“Palm Springs Party” by Slim Aarons. Getty Images

A younger version of Ken will be featured in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie, which will premiere on July 21. Ryan Gosling plays the real-life version of the doll alongside Margot Robbie as the iconic Barbie.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad