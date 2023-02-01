×
Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour Dates

The legendary star took to her social media accounts to officially announce her 2023 world tour for her latest album,"Renaissance."

Beyoncé performs onstage headlining the “Grand Reveal Weekend” of Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai.
Beyoncé performs onstage headlining the “Grand Reveal Weekend” of Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai. Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Beyoncé has made the world stop once again.

On Wednesday, the renowned artist announced the official dates for her “Renaissance” world tour, taking to her social media accounts to share the news. For the Instagram promo, in a picture posted to Beyoncé’s official page, she can be seen wearing a custom Nusi Quero shimmering piece, which adorned her chest and parts of her torso, almost mirroring armor, but with an alluring twist. She wore a dazzling cowboy hat, seemingly paying homage to her Houston roots. She’s riding on top of a silver, glittery horse.

“Renaissance World Tour 2023,” the post caption read.

Linked in her Twitter and Instagram bio is the link to the official tour dates, with scheduled performances in New Jersey, London, Paris and, of course, Houston. The tour kicks off with a show in Stockholm on May 10, before traveling through other hot spots in Europe. Then the tour moves to its North American leg, stopping in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Los Angeles before finishing off with a final show in New Orleans on Sept. 27. On Ticketmaster, tickets appear to go up for sale in early February.

The news of her world tour comes after the singer performed her first concert in five years at the Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” in January. Beyoncé performed a one-hour show looking to Nicolas Jebran, Ukrainian brand Frolov and Atelier Zuhra for her outfits.

One of her most standout looks from the performance was a red Nicolas Jebran gown with a sequined bodice-style top, opera gloves, a pleated skirt, pants and a silver sunburst headpiece. The highly anticipated show was attend by a roster of A-listers, including Kendall Jenner, Ashley Park, Ellen Pompeo, Nia Long and Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Also in January, Beyoncé released her newest Ivy Park collection with Adidas, titled Park Trail. The collection consisted of gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids, including a canvas track suit, the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe and a fully convertible backpack.

Via LiveNation, verified fan registration is open for North American dates. Registration does not guarantee tickets.

