Everything You Need to Know About Season Six of ‘Black Mirror:’ New Teaser, Cast Details, How to Watch and More

After a four-year hiatus, Charlie Brooker’s “Black Mirror” returns to Netflix this summer. The hit horror anthology, based on “The Twilight Zone,” revolves around technological advancements in a futuristic dystopia.

Netflix released the first teaser for the sixth season of the show on Tuesday, featuring Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul and other stars.

The Emmy-winning series spawned an interactive film called “Bandersnatch,” which debuted on Netflix in 2018. As fans eagerly await the return of “Black Mirror,” here’s a look at what season six has in store.

When does season six premiere?

According to the latest teaser, season six is slated to debut in June. An exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Annie Murphy in season six of “Black Mirror.” Netflix

Where will season six be available to stream?

As always, “Black Mirror” will be available to stream on Netflix. While the first two seasons premiered on Britain’s Channel 4, the show moved to its current home on Netflix in 2016. The streamer has the first five seasons available on its site for those interested in rewatching or catching up before season six premieres.

Who’s in the cast this season?

Over the years, “Black Mirror” has seen celebrity cameos from the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard, Miley Cyrus and Jon Hamm. Season six will feature a plethora of familiar faces, as revealed in the recent teaser. Among them are “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy and Zazie Beetz of Childish Gambino’s “Atlanta.” Salma Hayek, Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel and Aaron Paul will also appear.

Kate Mara in season six of “Black Mirror.” Netflix

How many awards has “Black Mirror” won?

“Black Mirror” has received a total of eight Emmys out of 14 nominations. The series has won multiple times in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special category, and has also been awarded for sound design and editing.