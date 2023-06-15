Sephora, True Religion, Camille Rose and More Brands Celebrating Juneteenth 2023

Although it was declared a federal holiday just two years ago, Juneteenth has been celebrated by many Black families for generations.

As the longest-running African American holiday in the country, the symbolic date, June 19, represents the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. With the holiday finally getting the wider recognition it deserves, brands are starting to conceptualize ways to honor it respectfully, whether that be creating exclusive products that speak to Juneteenth’s history or donating money to organizations that support the Black community.

Though corporate messaging around the holiday has dampened since last year, here, WWD lists some of the brands making efforts to celebrate Juneteenth in 2023. Read on for more.

Sephora

Sephora has prepared a number of social content plans for the Juneteenth holiday. Among them is a TikTok and IG Reels project with the brand’s beauty director Myiesha Sewell, along with Hyper Skin founder Desiree Verdejo, Eadem cofounder Alice Lin Glover and Christina Funke Tegbe, the chief executive officer of 54 Thrones.

Sephora will also post social media content following equity advisers Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Dr. David Johns as they talk about how to find Black joy on Juneteenth.

True Religion

True Religion has joined forces with Still Rising Corp. for its annual Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival. The Black arts and culture community-driven festival celebrates tradition through art, music, food, cultural programming, networking and educational opportunities.

The event will include a True Religion pop-up featuring a capsule collection with True creator Devin Mercadel, True Religion x AG Club T-shirts and a limited-edition festival T-shirt. In addition, the brand will host a Q&A panel with the Leimert Park team.

Zales and Kay Jewelers

In honor of activist Opal Lee, who was hailed as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Signet Jewelers is collaborating with the Black Employee Network BRG to create a special-edition pendant.

The pendant, which is being sold at Signet brands Zales and Kay Jewelers, features a lab-created black opal cabochon set in sterling silver, a band of polished 10-karat yellow gold and a star-shaped back plate design with the year “1865.”

Representing vibrant light and color emerging from darkness, a percentage of sales from the pendant will be donated to the Black in Jewelry Coalition, which strives for the advancement of Black professionals within the gem, jewelry and watch industry.

Camille Rose

Beauty brand Camille Rose is bringing back its Beauté Noir Fest to Atlanta on Saturday. A celebration of Juneteenth, the fest commemorates what it means to stand for freedom of life, economics, education, arts/entertainment, food and Black culture as a whole. With more information to come closer to the date, the event will feature a lineup of performers, DJs, games, food and more.

The Brooklyn Circus

On Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m., The Brooklyn Circus will host a BKc family-style barbecue event with food, drinks and more. The event will be held at the Black-owned brand’s SoHo location at 361 Canal Street in New York City.

Cannondale x Good Company Bike Club

In an effort to amplify the inclusivity and accessibility in cycling, legacy bike brand Cannondale and Black-owned lifestyle brand Good Company Bike Club have teamed up. The partnership includes Good Co.’s fourth annual Juneteenth Freedom Ride on Saturday, starting at the steps of the Brooklyn Museum. Supported by Cannondale, the event will include local performances, special guests and co-branded giveaways on behalf of both brands.