Brooke Shields’ ‘Pretty Baby’ Documentary Highlights Early Sexualization in Hollywood, Reclaiming Her Voice: How to Watch Free on Hulu and More Details

Since she was a teenager, actress and model Brooke Shields has been in the public eye. She started out her career as a child model and gained fame as an actress when she starred in the film “Pretty Baby” at 12.

Shields has gone on to star in films and sitcoms, establishing herself as a Hollywood staple. Despite her early success and fame, it wasn’t always an easy road for Shields. In a new documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” which was released on April 3 on Hulu, the actress discusses how she had to reclaim her life as a woman after she was constantly sexualized as a young girl.

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” on Hulu. ©Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection

WWD has rounded up what to know and how to watch the two-part docuseries.

How can I watch ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields?’ Free on Hulu?

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is available on Hulu. The streaming service currently offers one month free with no ads as part of its most basic plan for new and eligible returning customers for $7.99, a no-ads plan for $14.99 and a Hulu with Disney+, ESPN+ and 75+ channels plan for $69.99.

Who is featured in the documentary?

In addition to the 57-year-old title star of the film, the documentary features interviews with her friends Isabel Coleman, Laura Linney and Drew Barrymore, among others. It also explores her friendship with Michael Jackson and relationship with Andre Agassi.

How many parts is the documentary?

The documentary is split into two parts, with the first addressing her youth and how she was sexualized as a young girl and her complex relationship with her mother and manager Teri. The second part addresses her life after college and how she tried to find herself in a culture that wanted her voice to be silenced.

Who directed the documentary?

Filmmaker Lana Wilson directed “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.” Wilson is an experienced documentary filmmaker having directed the documentaries “After Tiller,” “The Departure” and “Miss Americana.”