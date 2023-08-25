×
Friday's Digital Daily: August 25, 2023

Students Can Show Legs and Toes After Dress Code Restrictions Loosen at Latter Day Saints-affiliated Universities

The updates to its dress standards will allow shorts and sandals.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 04: A man runs past the grounds of the Conference Center that sit empty for the 190th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 4, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Mormon worldwide two-day conference normally draws 20,000 attendees per session, but due to the COVID-19 virus the conference is being broadcast online only. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
A man runs past the grounds of the Conference Center that sit empty for the 190th annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Getty Images

Students and staff at Latter-day Saints high education institutions are now permitted to wear shorts and open-toe footwear on campuses. On Thursday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints revealed the updates to its student ecclesiastical endorsements and the Honor Code for the Church Educational System, which will “simplify and unify” the dress and grooming standards on its affiliated campuses.

“Our goal is that all students and employees feel the love of the Savior, experience the growth from applying gospel principles, and more fully realize the joy associated with being part of a covenant-keeping community,” Elder Clark G. Gilbert, the CES Commissioner of Education, said in a statement.

The updates came after focus groups conducted at Brigham Young University-Idaho, BYU-Hawaii, BYU in Provo, Utah, and Ensign College in Salt Lake City found that changes to the decades-long dress code restrictions “would inspire both students and employees.”

Students will be allowed to wear shorts that keep “with the principles and expectations given.” “Previously, dress and grooming expectations varied across CES institutions. The new Dress and Grooming Principles and Expectations identify an important set of foundational principles while retaining a set of common expectations to assist with the application of these principles,” read the statement released by the church.

Beginning on Wednesday, the new CES Honor Code and the dress and grooming principles and expectations will be fully implemented at Church-sponsored institutions. However, BYU–Pathway Worldwide and seminaries and institutes of religion should continue to match “Church dress and grooming standards as appropriate for local activities.”

While the dress code now allows shorts and sandals, men are still required to be clean-shaven (neatly trimmed mustaches are allowed) and hair has to be “clean, neat, modest, and avoid extremes in styles and colors.” Additionally, “overly, casual” or extreme clothing is not allowed.

