Ukrainian Protester Removed From Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet After Fake Blood Stunt

Ukrainian influencer Ilona Chernobai was escorted off of the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Sunday in Cannes, France. Dressed in a blue and yellow gown, Chernobai poured fake blood on herself ahead of a screening of Just Philippot’s “Acid.”

Protests of any kind are banned from this year’s festival, per an order from the city of Cannes. Protests in areas surrounding the weeklong event are also prohibited.

Chernobai, a fitness influencer with more than 1 million Instagram followers, has used her platform to advocate against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Following the incident, Chernobai shared a video of her stunt on Instagram.

“On the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, I came out in a dress in the colors of our flag and poured red paint on myself,” Chernobai wrote, according to a translation by Variety. “I am very glad that my act spread all over the world media! People should not forget about us!”

“I am with Ukraine in my heart,” Chernobai concluded. “I did what I had to do!”

In her post, Chernobai also explained that she had been permanently banned from Cannes Film Festival, adding that it was “worth it.”

Ilona Chernobai is removed from the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 21. AFP via Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the international film festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From May 16 to 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.