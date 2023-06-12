Every Question About Carrie Bradshaw, Answered: Is She Real? How Does She Afford Her Lifestyle? Everything Everyone Couldn’t Help But Wonder

Known for her unrealistically large closet and penchant for Manolo Blahniks, Carrie Bradshaw is one of the biggest pop culture characters of the 21st century.

The protagonist and narrator of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) leads a life few could dream of. After all, few New Yorkers have a rent-controlled studio and hefty budget for designer clothing.

Carrie’s aspirational lifestyle is perhaps why she’s such a fascinating character, though her imperfections — among them, a smoking habit — make her irresistibly relatable.

Now, Carrie’s adventures continue with “And Just Like That.” The new series, which debuted in 2021, follows Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda as they navigate their 50s.

Ahead of season two’s June 22 premiere, get all of the answers to Google’s most-searched questions about Carrie Bradshaw.

Who is Carrie Bradshaw?

Carrie Bradshaw is the fictional lead character in the “Sex and the City” franchise. The show is named after Carrie’s sex column in The New York Star, though she later begins freelancing for Vogue.

Carrie is based on Candace Bushnell, who wrote a real column called “Sex and the City” for The New York Observer. Bushnell compiled her articles into a 1996 book of the same name, which served as the basis for the HBO series.

Sarah Jessica Parker in “Sex and the City 2” (2010). ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

How old is Carrie Bradshaw?

Carrie is 32 years old in the first season of “Sex and the City.” This means that she was likely born in 1966. Carrie ages approximately one year each season, as she turns 35 in season four.

By the end of the original series, Carrie is 38. There is a season six episode titled “Catch-38.”

In the first season of HBO’s “SATC” reboot, “And Just Like That,” Carrie is 55. The new series takes place 11 years after the events of the second “Sex and the City” film, which came out in 2010.

Where is Carrie Bradshaw from?

As written in Bushnell’s 2010 prequel to “Sex and the City,” “The Carrie Diaries,” Carrie is from Castlebury, Connecticut. Castlebury isn’t a real place, but Bushnell is from a town called Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Where is Carrie’s apartment?

According to the series, Carrie’s address is 245 E 73rd Street, which, if it existed, would be located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The brownstone depicted as Carrie’s building is actually located in the West Village at 66 Perry Street.

The façade of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment from “Sex and the City.” UCG/Universal Images Group via G

While you can catch a glimpse of Carrie’s famous stoop from afar, don’t expect to get a peek inside the building, as it’s currently a private residence.

How big was Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment?

Carrie lived in an extremely spacious studio apartment with a walk-in closet. In the series, she paid just $700 a month for the rent-controlled space. A comparable real-life find is practically impossible in New York City — nowadays, an apartment like Carrie’s would cost around $3,000 a month.

How does Carrie afford her lifestyle?

Carrie’s salary is never revealed, but it’s safe to say that most working-class New Yorkers can’t afford their own studio apartment and regular shopping sprees at Bergdorf Goodman.

In 2022, Bushnell told the New Yorker that she was paid $5,000 a month to write her column, so if that lines up with Carrie’s salary, she could easily make her $700 rent and still have some disposable income to spend on new shoes (and Cosmopolitans).

How did Carrie Bradshaw meet her friends?

According to the first “Sex and the City” film, Carrie met Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) after moving to New York City in 1986.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall in “Sex and the City” (2008). WireImage

Carrie first crossed paths with Charlotte “on a subway car at 2 a.m.” in 1987. Two years later, Carrie became acquainted with Miranda in a Bloomingdale’s dressing room. It’s unclear exactly when Carrie met Samantha, but at the time, the latter “was bartending at CBGB’s.”

Does Carrie Bradshaw smoke in real life?

Carrie is an avid smoker throughout the original series and in “And Just Like That.”

Parker smoked often “in the early years of playing Carrie,” according to a 2004 interview with Larry King. Years later, in 2013, Parker seemed to have broken the habit, saying she’s “generally not a smoker.”

Are Carrie Bradshaw’s books real?

As of the second film, Carrie authored five books: “Sex and the City,” “Menhattan,” “A Single Life,” “Love Letters,” and “I Do! Do I?”

Unfortunately, none of them are available to purchase as they’re entirely made up. You can still get your hands on a copy of Bushnell’s “Sex and the City,” though.

How many men did Carrie Bradshaw date?

Carrie dated a total of 28 men on “Sex and the City,” but she only had three long-term boyfriends: Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth), who she eventually marries in the first film.

How much was Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding dress?

In the first “Sex and the City” movie, Vivienne Westwood gifts Carrie a wedding gown from her fall 2007 collection. The corseted piece was made with ivory silk duchess satin and Radzimir taffeta, but its original sale price is unknown.

Sarah Jessica Parker in “Sex and the City” (2008). ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2009, Vivienne Westwood released a shorter version of the dress priced at $9,875.