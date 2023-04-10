How Celebrities Spent Easter: Chrissy Teigen Suits Up in Acne Studios, Jennifer Hudson Revives Her Childhood Dress and Hilary Duff Visits the Bunny Bungalow

On this year’s Easter season, multiple stars took to their social media accounts to showcase how they celebrated the holiday. Pastels, florals and the Easter bunny were plentiful.

Chrissy Teigen, Martha Stewart and Hilary Duff were among those who posted a closer look at their Easter festivities, some of which included poses with the Easter bunny, looking for eggs, dressing up for church and cozying up with their loved ones.

Here, WWD rounds up how celebrities celebrated Easter 2023. Read on for more.

Hilary Duff

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram, Duff took part in a photo session during The Grove’s Bunny Bungalows event in Los Angeles. She’s seen posing alongside her children with her husband Matthew Koma and a life-size Easter bunny. The couple’s children wore coordinating rainbow-pastel tired skirts, white tops and fuzzy pom-pom hair ties. The actress currently stars as Sophie in Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” an adaptation of the 2005 sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.”

Martha Stewart

Businesswoman Martha Stewart spent her Easter Sunday with fellow stars Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. With part of Stewart’s caption reading “Very cute couple!!!” Davidson and Wonders have starred in the film “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” which was released on Aug. 12.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson made a standout style moment for Easter, recreating the Easter look from when she first sang solo. Styled by Verneccia Étienne, Hudson wore a dainty white dress with balloon-like shoulder accents and a ruffled skirt hem. She paired the crisp white look with stockings, frilly lace gloves and pointed-toe heels. Hudson even shared a side-by-side comparison of when she was 7 years old in the coordinating outfit.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen spent Easter with her husband John Legend and their children in Venice, walking the picturesque streets. The couple, who wed in 2013 and share Luna and Miles, welcomed their newest baby Esti Maxine Stephens in January. In the family photo, Teigen can be seen wearing a lavender dress with a blue pinstripe blazer by Acne Studios and Bottega Veneta sandals holding their newborn, while Legend stands next to their other children wearing a red and white striped top and black pants.

Keke Palmer

As first-time parents, Palmer spent her Easter with her partner Darius Jackson celebrating their newborn son. The couple welcomed the baby in February. Palmer officially announced her pregnancy at her “SNL” hosting debut in December, where she arrived for the opening monologue wearing an officewear-inspired Sportmax outfit, opening her coat to reveal her growing belly.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner took a throwback approach to this year’s Easter holiday, posting a series of old pictures of her children when they were little. The photos, which span over years, feature Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Jenner’s other daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. In the photos, the girls can be seen wearing dainty pink nightgowns, formal lavender dresses and red dresses with a white wrap-around neckline tie. Kris’ previous husband Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, is also included in the round of photos.