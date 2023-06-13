EXCLUSIVE: Chloë Grace Moretz Talks Video Games and the Premiere of ‘Diablo Dungeon Crawl’

Chloë Grace Moretz has been acting since she was a child in films like “Big Momma’s House 2” and “The Amityville Horror.” While many of the Gen Z star’s fans truly grew up with her, what they might not know is that in addition to being a longtime actress, Moretz is a lover of video games.

With the launch of the new YouTube series “Diablo Dungeon Crawl,” fans now get a first-hand look at her video game skills. The new series, hosted by Khleo Thomas, will feature celebrities playing different games.

Chloë Grace Moretz on “Diablo Dungeon Crawl.”

The first episode debuting on Monday features Moretz playing the recently launched “Diablo IV.” The actress will prove she’s no stranger to a game console.

“I grew up with four older brothers, and for me, video games were a way I could beat them without physically taking them on,” Moretz said. “Eventually I could beat my brother at any video game we played. It was how we found an even playing field as siblings.”

Moretz started playing video games on one of her brother’s GameCubes when she was just 4 years old. As she got older, she fell in love with PlayStation and PSP games. Some of her favorite video games growing up were “1080 Avalanche,” “GoldenEye 007” and “Mario Kart.” Later, she fell in love with big franchise video games like “Final Fantasy” and “Diablo.”

Chloë Grace Moretz and Khleo Thomas on “Diablo Dungeon Crawl.”

“I’ve been a longtime ‘Diablo’ fan, and it’s nice to have a new updated version of the video game,” Moretz said. “The graphics in the game are insane, and it’s so cool to have a new version with an updated storyline, seeing more depth of the characters and just getting to enjoy an awesome role-playing video game.”

The actress is also excited to be the first guest for “Diablo Dungeon Crawl.” “I already play video games with my friends and it’s an amazing way for us to keep in touch with each other, whether we’re doing a dungeon crawl or playing ‘Call of Duty,’ but this a new way to jump into an immersive world while playing ‘Diablo,'” she said.

Although Moretz has been in front of a camera most of her life, she said filming “Diablo Dungeon Crawl” was a unique experience, unlike anything she’d ever done before.

“Not a lot of people get to see my gamer side, so it was fun to just geek out,” Moretz said. “I loved getting to chat about all the reasons I love ‘Diablo IV.’ I was just there filming for a few hours and getting to play the game and I had so many amazing roleplay moments. At one point I forgot I was filming and was just open-mouthed and slack-jawed. I was so fully in the game I had to remind myself I was still on camera.”

She added, “Filming something like this was a very different experience from acting because with that I’m pretending to be someone else completely and I’m jumping into the skin of someone else. When you’re on camera as yourself it’s different and more vulnerable in a way because there isn’t a character I’m transforming into to hide behind.”

“It was great to game alongside Chloë,” Thomas said. “I’ve always known her as a gamer so getting the chance to jump into Sanctuary and play ‘Diablo IV’ together was amazing.”

Moretz revealed that her love of role-playing video games did help in the craft of acting. “Playing roleplaying video games and acting are two sides of the same coin,” she said. “For me, I always loved the role-play element of video games, getting into the mind of a character and becoming someone else.”

In addition to “Diablo Dungeon Crawl,” Moretz has a new animated Netflix film, “Nimona,” premiering on June 30. “The film has LGBTQ themes and is the perfect film to wrap up Pride Month,” Moretz said.