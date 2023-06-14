Christie’s Sets Record With $4.1 Million Handbag Sale Co-curated by Rebag

Christie’s broke records on Tuesday with sales of several rare handbags. Results from the auction totaled $4.1 million, making it the highest-valued handbag sale ever staged in the Americas.

“The results show the strength and resilience of the handbags and accessories market,” Rachel Koffsky, Christie’s International head of handbags, told WWD. “We saw robust participation from over 30 countries, proving the international appeal of collectible handbags and the growing demand for these precious rarities.”

The Handbags Online: The New York Edit sales, curated in part by consignment retailer Rebag, occurred from May 30 to June 12. The highest-selling item was a rare Hermès Kellywood 22 crafted with beechwood and barenia leather. Featuring a geometric design based on an Hermès scarf pattern, the bag fetched $176,400 at auction.

Hermès’ Himalaya Kelly 28. Christie’s

Other highlights included the sale of three crocodile Himalaya bags: a Lady Dior, an Hermès Birkin and an Hermès Kelly. The unique leather pattern is distinguished by its gradient color scheme.

Produced in limited qualities, the Himalaya Kelly and the Himalaya Birkin are considered two of the rarest handbags in the world. The former sold for $119,700, while the latter went for $151,200. Meanwhile, the Lady Dior, which includes crystal-encrusted hardware, went for $21,420.

Louis Vuitton ’s White Multicolore Alzer 65. Christie’s

Christie’s also auctioned off a Louis Vuitton valise designed by Takashi Murakami. Crafted in 2004, the limited-edition suitcase fetched $21,420. The white Alzer 65 model features Murakami’s trademark Multicolore monogram. Popularized by celebrities like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, the now-discontinued pattern was emblematic of 2000s logomania.