‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32 Welcomes Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough as Hosts

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return for a 32nd season on ABC. This time, the show is welcoming Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough as hosts, who are taking over the job after Tyra Banks left the show after three seasons.

Ribeiro and Hough star in the teaser video for the upcoming season that debuted on “Dancing With the Stars” social media channels on Monday. In the video, Ribeiro flips, spins and dips Hough as the two display their show-worthy dance moves.

“Dancing With the Stars” promotional poster. ABC

The reality competition has already begun announcing competitors, and it’s poised for another successful season.

Who is competing in this season of “Dancing With the Stars?”

The full cast of Season 32 won’t be revealed until Sept. 13. While fans of the series await the full cast list, it has been revealed that Ariana Madix from “Vanderpump Rules” will star in the upcoming season. Charity Lawson, who got engaged on the “Bachelorette” finale on Monday, is also confirmed as a new cast member.

When does “Dancing With the Stars” return?

A poster and promotional video for Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” was revealed on Monday. Social media posts said a new season was “coming this fall.” The show has aired on Mondays since its fourth season, so fans can likely expect a Monday return coming sometime between September and November.

Where can I watch “Dancing With the Stars?”

The reality competition series has returned to ABC after a one season stint on Disney+. For those fans watching on Disney+, fear not, the show will stream on the platform, as well as on Hulu the following day.