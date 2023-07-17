×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion’s Pipeline for Diverse Talent? A New Challenge With Affirmative Action Ruling

Business

Philipp Plein Goes Bicoastal by Adding New Stores in L.A., NYC

Fashion

Première Vision, Texworld Paris Fairs Keep Pace With Rapidly Changing World

How Jane Birkin Helped Design Hermès’ Most Popular Handbag: Her Inspiration, Royalties and What She Really Thinks About Its Namesake

The actress and singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 76.

Jane Birkin in 1971, design and hermes birkin bag inspiration
Miles Teller and Jane Birkin front row at Celine RTW Fall 2020.
Jane Birkin and Guy le Theiller attend a party at Regine's in Paris, France in 1977.
Jane Birkin performing at Gucci RTW Spring 2019.Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD
Emma Mackey and Jane Birkin in front row at Acne Studios RTW Spring 2023.
View ALL 16 Photos

Jane Birkin, who died on Sunday at age 76, made her mark on French cinema and music, but she had just as much influence in the fashion world, serving as the inspiration behind Hermès’ best-selling handbag: the Birkin.

Released in 1984, the iconic tote has become a universal status symbol, with Birkins boasting record-high resale prices and countless celebrity collectors.

Recalling her influence on the brand, Birkin told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in a 2020 broadcast that after meeting Hermès executive Jean-Louis Dumas on an airplane, she sketched out the design on a sick bag. In need of a carry-all suitable for young mothers, she based her blueprint on one of the brand’s popular models.

Related Articles

“I said, ‘Why don’t you make a bag that’s four times the Kelly that you can leave open?’ Because girls like to have things on the end of their arm to put all their stuff in,” Birkin said.

Dumas added upon Birkin’s sketch by taking inspiration from Hermès’ Haut à Courroies bag. He eventually gifted the actress a black calfskin prototype of the Birkin, suggesting that the new purse be named after her. However, she wasn’t the French label’s first celebrity muse — Hermès renamed its Sac à dépêches after Grace Kelly in 1977.

did jane birkin design the birking bag, French director Bertrand Tavernier and French actress and singer Jane Birkin arrive at the Elysée Palace where they are received by the President of the Republic François Mitterrand before the 43rd Cannes Film Festival, on May 9, 1990. (Photo by Gilles LEIMDORFER / AFP) (Photo by GILLES LEIMDORFER/AFP via Getty Images)
Jane Birkin in 1990. AFP via Getty Images

“You know, when I’m dead, not only will people remember me for ‘Je t’aime moi non plus,’ but they’ll possibly only talk about the bag,” Birkin said in the same CNN interview.

The actress and singer’s very own Birkin went on display at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London as part of a 2021 exhibition titled “Bags: Inside Out.” The original tote is embossed with her initials.

did jane birkin design the birking bag, TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 26: Singer Jane Birkin, hermes birkin bag, attends the 'Jane Birkin sings Serge Gainsbourg "VIA JAPAN"' press conference at L'Institut Franco-Japonais de Tokyo on March 26, 2013 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)
Jane Birkin in 2013. Her Hermès bag is decorated with a sticker depicting Burmese political leader Aung San Suu Kyi. WireImage

Birkin preferred to add unique touches to her handbag. Tapping into her passion for activism, she often covered it in stickers promoting her favorite causes. Birkin also accessorized its handles with beads, charms and ribbons.

Hermès is said to have paid approximately $40,000 in royalties to Birkin annually in exchange for the use of her name. She consistently donated this money to various charities.

Despite sharing its namesake, the actress only owned a few Birkins in her lifetime. She put one of them up for auction in 2014, donating the proceeds to Anno’s Africa, a nonprofit named after her late nephew. The same bag went up for sale again in 2021, where it fetched $162,000 at an auction hosted by Bonhams.

Did Jane Birkin Design the Birkin Bag? Her Royalties & Inspiration

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad