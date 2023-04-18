Disneyland’s First Pride Nite Arrives in Support of the LGBTQ Community: Details on Parties, Parades, Ticket Prices and More

The happiest place on Earth is also showing its Pride. Disneyland recently announced its first Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite, taking place at the amusement park in Anaheim, California, this summer.

The news comes amidst Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ actions against Disney following its support of LGBTQ inclusion in education. The Walt Disney Company was a vocal opponent of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which DeSantis passed. In response, DeSantis pursued actions to strip the corporation of its special tax privileges in Florida.

Despite the backlash, Disney isn’t backing down from its inclusive messaging. In 2018, the company introduced its annual collection of Pride-themed merchandise, and the following year, Disneyland Paris held its first Pride parade. Now, Pride celebrations are coming to Disneyland.

Here’s what fans can expect from the two-night extravaganza.

When does Pride Nite at Disneyland take place?

Coinciding with Pride Month, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite will take place on June 13 and June 15 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. PT. The Pride celebrations will only be happening at Disneyland, and not at its sister park, California Adventure.

When will Pride Nite tickets be available?

Pride Nite tickets go on sale on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT. For guests three and older, the price of admission is $139. The cost of parking isn’t included, and tickets are nonrefundable.

Pride Nite ticket holders will be able to enter the park three hours before the festivities begin. After the park closes to the public at 9 p.m., only Pride Nite guests are permitted.

For Magic Key holders, a select amount of Pride Nite tickets are on pre-sale now. The annual pass program costs anywhere from $449 to $1,599 a year, and includes discounts on select merchandise, food and beverages.

What special events are happening in the park?

You can’t have a Pride celebration without a parade. Mickey Mouse and friends will greet onlookers during the Pride Cavalcade, which will march down Disneyland’s parade route all the way to Main Street, U.S.A. The beloved characters will also be decked out in new Pride-themed outfits.

For those looking to show off their moves, two dance parties will take place throughout the night. Stitch and other Disney characters will appear at the Ohana Dance Party in Tomorrowland and the Rivers of America Dance Party offers guests a waterfront view.

Other perks include themed sweet and savory treats, commemorative memorabilia and special PhotoPass opportunities.

Is Pride Nite related to Gay Days Anaheim?

Pride Nite and Gay Days are two different events. While Pride Nite is held by Disneyland, the latter is hosted by a separate organization, Gay Days Anaheim. Unlike Pride Nite, which only takes place in June, the privately organized Gay Days event takes place several times throughout the year.