EXCLUSIVE: Matilda Djerf Talks Djerf Avenue’s New York City Debut With SoHo Pop-up Shop and Guggenheim Fashion Show

Coveted Scandi label Djerf Avenue touches down in New York City later this month, opening its second pop-up in SoHo.

Founded by Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf in 2019, the clothing brand quickly amassed a cult following around its perennial staples. Blazers, T-shirts and cozy loungewear are among Djerf Avenue’s simple, yet chic offerings.

Starting Aug. 31, Djerf Avenue’s New York pop-up will be open at 21 Spring Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Exclusive pieces, including an “I heart DA” graphic T-shirt inspired by Milton Glaser’s iconic design, will be available to purchase at the shop, along with some of the brand’s bestselling styles. The Go Slow collection is also getting an update: a new item from Djerf Avenue’s popular loungewear line will debut at the pop-up.

Following Djerf Avenue’s first pop-up in Los Angeles last year, coming to New York felt like a natural next step, Djerf said.

“We have a lot of customers in New York,” Djerf told WWD. “It’s such a busy city that it feels fun to have a pop-up there for customers to just hang out a little bit and slow down.”

Slowing down is key to Djerf Avenue’s hygge ethos. As the Gen Z crowd increasingly eschews fast fashion, more consumers are seeking long-lasting, ethically produced alternatives — the kind that Djerf Avenue built its brand upon.

This leisurely approach is intertwined with Djerf’s own roots — she spent a few years in California as a child. Her brand’s breezy, versatile pieces sum up the enviable work to live lifestyle that Scandinavians have seemingly mastered. Even now, Djerf phones in after a five-week getaway on the west coast of Sweden, where her summer home is situated on a remote island.

Still, Djerf doesn’t seem to mind the hustle and bustle of New York. “I love the vibe there, people are so friendly,” she says. “I also meet so many of our customers just walking down the street, which is the craziest feeling because for me, that’s huge.”

Following the pop-up’s closing on Sep. 3, Djerf is hosting an intimate three-course dinner and fashion show at the Guggenheim’s Peter B. Lewis Theater. Although the event is only open to 270 guests, the fashion show will be live streamed on Djerf Avenue’s website so viewers can tune in around the globe.

For Djerf, the Guggenheim event represents a token of gratitude. “I’ve always known that I wanted to do a really big event for our customers,” she explains. “It’s a ‘thank you’ for being able to live my dream and work on something that I’m so passionate about.”