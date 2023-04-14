Earth Day 2023: How Brands Are Embracing a Greener Future With New Collections and Initiatives

April 22 has been set aside for Earth Day since 1970, celebrating the environmentalist movement and the achievements and importance of sustainability.

Over the years, the day itself has expanded to encompass all of April as Earth Month. It has also marked a range of sustainability initiatives within the fashion industry, which have included the use of recycled and eco-friendly materials, low-carbon manufacturing processes and artisanal craft. Innovations have been made across all categories of the industry, with advancements in apparel, footwear, beauty and accessories.

Here, a look at how brands are embracing a greener future with new collections and initiatives launching in celebration of Earth Day 2023.

Definite Articles

The sustainable activewear brand recently partnered with One Tree Planted to plant five trees with every activewear purchase. Definite Articles will continue the initiative by donating a portion of yearly profits to the organization as well as other like-minded charities. The brand, which was founded in 2021, treats its fabrics with CiCLO, an additive that helps plastic-based materials act like natural fibers so that they naturally biodegrade in a decade.

Cotton On

Throughout April, Cotton On is partnering with One Tree Planted and WWF-Singapore with the goal of planting 1 million trees in vulnerable areas. To support the initiative, the Australian retailer is donating 100 percent of proceeds from its Cotton On Foundation collection. The products include totes, face masks and more. Consumers can also make donations online or in Cotton On stores.

Awe Inspired

Awe Inspired is giving back for Earth Day in partnership with the Women’s Earth Alliance. From April 20 through April 23, 100 percent of proceeds from the jewelry brand’s Earth Goddesses collection will benefit Women’s Earth Alliance, which is an organization dedicated to fighting climate change and empowering women’s leadership. The pieces are named after Gaia, the Greek goddess who created the Earth and stars; Ala, the Goddess of Earth, fertility and mortality; and Pachamama, the Andean Earth Goddess.

Propaganda Agency

Propaganda Agency will donate a portion of sales in April to the National Park Foundation, which is dedicated to the preservation of more than 400 national parks. The vintage-modern knitwear brand uses materials from environmentally-friendly yarn mills, organically grown cotton and ethically sourced baby alpaca wool.

Paradigm Eyewear

The brand, which routinely supports eco-friendly initiatives, partnered with Cool Earth for the first time this year to help fight against the climate crisis with purchases of its retro-inspired Sid in Ginkgo eyewear style.

Tiare Hawaii

From April 21-23, the Bohemian-inspired casualwear brand will donate 30 percent of sales from its Naturals Collection to One Tree Planted. The collection features vibrant prints on maxi dresses, crop tops, rompers and kaftans.