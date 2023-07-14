Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Nominees, Date and Everything to Know

The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday, and stars are already preparing for what is arguably the biggest night on television — though it’s possible ongoing strikes could affect the event.

This year’s nominations were announced by “Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma. As always, certain networks and certain television shows led the pack. As we look forward to the actual awards ceremony in a few months, WWD has put together a what-to-know guide for this year’s Primetime Emmys.

When are the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards?

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Sept. 18. The Emmys are currently scheduled to take place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

How can I watch the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards?

The ceremony is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. The network also has an app where viewers can watch the show with a TV subscription.

Who is hosting this year’s ceremony?

A host has not been announced at this time. The 2022 Emmys were hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Are there any changes in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Emmys?

The Emmy statuette will be updated in honor of the 75th anniversary of the awards, so this year’s winners will have a first-of-its-kind trophy. The base of the trophy will have “75” etched on it in honor of the anniversary.

Will the WGA and potential SAG strike affect the Emmy Awards?

The ceremony will likely not air if the strike continues through the scheduled date. The Academy of Television has ruled out an outright cancellation, and there is a chance the ceremony could move to November or January.

Who are this year’s nominees?

Best Drama Series

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO/Max)

“The Last of Us” (HBO/Max)

“Succession” (HBO/Max)

“The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus.” HBO Max

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus”)

Theo James (“The White Lotus”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”)

Alexander Skarsgard (“Succession”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)

Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO/Max)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday” on Netflix. Courtesy of Netflix

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

“Beef” (Netflix)

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

Ali Wong as Amy, Joseph Lee as George in episode 102 of “Beef.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Joseph Lee (“Beef”)

Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”)

Young Mazino (“Beef”)

Jesse Plemons (“Love & Death”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Maria Bello (“Beef”)

Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is In Trouble”)

Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Merritt Wever (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO Max)

Bill Hader

“The Bear” (FX)

Christopher Storer

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

Mekki Leeper

“Only Murders in the Building “(Hulu)

John Hoffman

Matteo Borghese

Rob Turbovsky

“The Other Two” (HBO Max)

Chris Kelly

Sarah Schneider

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Brendan Hunt

Joe Kelly

Jason Sudeikis

Best Writing for a Drama Series

“Andor” (Disney+)

Beau Willimon

“Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

Sharon Horgan

Dave Finkel

Brett Baer

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Gordon Smith

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Peter Gould

“The Last Of Us” (HBO Max)

Craig Mazin

“Succession” (HBO Max)

Jesse Armstrong

“The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

Mike White

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

“Beef” (Netflix)

Lee Sung Jin

“Fire Island” (Hulu)

Joel Kim Booster

“Fleishman Is In Trouble” (FX)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner

“Prey” (Hulu)

Patrick Aison

Dan Trachtenberg

“Swarm” (Prime Video)

Janine Nabers

Donald Glover

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Al Yankovic

Eric Appel

Best Directing for a Drama Series

“Andor” (Disney+)

Benjamin Caron

“Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

Dearbhla Walsh

“The Last Of Us” (HBO Max)

Peter Hoar

“Succession” (HBO Max)

Andrij Parekh

“Succession” (HBO Max)

Mark Mylod

“Succession” (HBO Max)

Lorene Scafaria

“The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

Mike White

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO Max)

Bill Hader

“The Bear” (FX)

Christopher Storer

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Amy Sherman-Palladino

“The Ms. Pat Show” (BET+)

Mary Lou Belli

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Declan Lowney

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Tim Burton

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

“Beef” (Netflix)

Lee Sung Jin

“Beef” (Netflix)

Jake Schreier

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Carl Franklin

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Paris Barclay

“Fleishman Is In Trouble” (FX)

Valerie Faris

Jonathan Dayton

“Prey” (Hulu)

Dan Trachtenberg

Best Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“The Problem With Jon Stewar” (Apple TV+)

Best Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Best Animated Series

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Entergalactic” (Netflix)

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

“Rick And Morty” (Adult Swim)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

Best Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives” (Food Network)

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

Best Unstructured Reality Program

“Indian Matchmaking” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (MTV)

“Selling Sunset” (Netflix)

“Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo)

“Welcome to Wrexham” (FX)

Best Television Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” (NBC)

“Fire Island” (Hulu)

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Best Game Show

“Family Feud”(ABC)

“Jeopardy!” (ABC)

“The Price Is Right” (CBS)

“That’s My Jam” (NBC)

“Wheel of Fortune” (ABC)

Best Scripted Variety Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO Max)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO Max)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Best Variety Special Live

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna” (Fox)

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” (Netflix)

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” (Disney+)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“75th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” (NBC)

“John Mulaney: Baby J” (Netflix)

“Lizzo: Live In Concert” (HBO Max)

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter” (ABC)

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would” (Netflix)

“Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer” (Netflix)

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)

Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”)

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (“Baking It”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Best Host for a Game Show

Mayim Bialik (“Jeopardy!”)

Steve Harvey (“Family Feud”)

Ken Jennings (“Jeopardy!”)

Keke Palmer (“Password”)

Pat Sajak (“Wheel of Fortune”)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (“The Bear”)

Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Pedro Pascal (“Saturday Night Live”)

Oliver Platt (“The Bear”)

Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us”)

James Cromwell (“Succession”)

Lamar Johnson (“The Last of Us”)

Arian Moayed (“Succession”)

Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (“The Last of Us”)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker (“Ted Lasso”)

Quinta Brunson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Taraji P. Henson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Judith Light (“Poker Face”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass (“Succession”)

Cherry Jones (“Succession”)

Melanie Lynskey (“The Last of Us”)

Storm Reid (“The Last of Us”)

Anna Torv (“The Last of Us”)

Harriet Walter (“Succession”)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Being Mary Tyler Moore” (HBO Max)

“Judy Blume Forever” (Prime Video)

“My Transparent Life” (Prime Video)

“Pamela, A Love Story” (Netflix)

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“Dear Mama” (FX)

“100 Foot Wave” (HBO Max)

“Secrets of the Elephants” (National Geographic)

“The 1619 Project” (Hulu)

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” (PBS)

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey” (Netflix)

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” (Netflix)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)

“Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi” (Hulu)

“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

“The Accused: Damned Or Devoted?” (PBS)

“Aftershock” (Hulu)

“Last Flight Home” (Paramount+)

“The Territory” (National Geographic)