Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 13, 2023

What to Know About the Essence Festival 2023: Performers, Speakers and Events to Attend for Free

The annual festival, which will include Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion as headliners, is the largest Black culture and music event in the United States. 

Missy Elliott performing in Atlanta in 2023.
Missy Elliott performing in Atlanta in 2023. Getty Images for Strength Of A W

With summer in full swing and Juneteenth approaching, festival season is finally here and the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture is slated to debut next in line. 

Thrown by Essence, the long-standing Black-female-centered magazine, the Essence Festival of Culture is considered the largest Black culture and music event in the United States. 

Around 500,000 people journey to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans every year for the highly anticipated occasion, which this year will be held from June 29 to July 3. The three-day festival is an epic intersection of arts, culture and concerts, with Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion and more A-list stars set to perform. 

Here, WWD lists everything to know about the 2023 Essence Festival (often called Essence Fest for short), including how to attend some of the daytime events for free.

What is Essence Festival?

Initially held as a one-time event in 1995 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Essence Magazine, Essence Festival has bloomed into an annual event that celebrates beauty, fashion and overall lifestyle.

What is the lineup for Essence Festival?

The three-day festival includes a number of events to attend, including evening concert series with A-list performers.

Announced earlier this year, the 2023 Essence Festival will feature performances by Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Tems, Wizkid, Doug E. Fresh, Jill Scott, Salt-N-Peppa and more.

In 2022, the evening concert series was headlined by Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and New Edition.

How to attend Essence Festival free events?

All of the daytime events at Essence Festival are completely free to attend, including a range of pop-ups, installations, panels and more.

Partnering with Target, Pepsi, L’Oréal, Disney and AT&T, this year’s festival will include a food and wine festival, a marketplace, the New Voices Village, a community corner and a Global Black Economic Forum and Village.

In addition, the 2023 Essence Festival will include an Essence GU Kickback after party and an Afropunk Krewe Ball. To get tickets to this year’s Essence Festival, including the evening concerts and free daytime events, visit essence.com/essence-festival-2023-home.

