×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Hermès Wins Court Battle Against Mason Rothschild Over ‘MetaBirkins’ NFTs

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

Business

VF in Wall Street Limbo as Company Resets

These Fashion Brands Are Donating to Help Turkey and Northern Syria

Fashion and retail companies are working to help provide humanitarian aid to Turkey and Northern Syria after the earthquake.

ADIYAMAN, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 08: Two siblings, 7-month-old Omer and 9-year-old Muhammed Acar are rescued 58 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces including Adiyaman, Turkiye on February 08, 2023. Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. Turkiye declared 7 days of national mourning after deadly earthquakes in southern provinces. (Photo by Ismail Kaya/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Two siblings, 7-month-old Omer and 9-year-old Muhammed Acar are rescued 58 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces including Adiyaman, Turkey on Feb. 8. Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. Turkey declared 7 days of national mourning after deadly earthquakes in southern provinces. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On Monday, Turkey and northern Syria suffered a devastating earthquake that left the region in catastrophy. As of Wednesday, more than 12,000 people were confirmed dead, and more than 51,000 others were injured.

As the region works to recover from the natural disaster, organizations are working to aid with rescue efforts by providing money and on-the-ground support. As the world watches to see what they can do for Turkey and Syria in this crisis, the fashion industry is finding ways to respond with monetary support and supplies.

Here, a list of brands who have committed to help.

Related Galleries

Inditex

Zara’s parent company Inditex has donated $3.2 million to the Turkish Red Crescent organization and 500,000 items of warm clothing. In a statement, the company said, “Our support will be used to cover basic needs, and we remain available to the main organizations working in the area if future demands arise.”

Les Benjamins

Les Benjamins is helping to support humanitarian efforts in Turkey and Syria through its Dubai-based label, fittingly named The Giving Movement. The brand is sending 8,000 pieces of clothing to Turkey and Syria for immediate relief efforts. The donations ranged from hoodies to windbreakers with packages in various sizes for women, men, children and babies.

Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon announced the activation of its disaster relief services on Monday to aid the Red Crescent and other humanitarian organizations. On Tuesday, the company donated a truckload of items from its Istanbul fulfillment center, including heaters and blankets. The Amazon Turkey website also now features a donations page for customers to donate items.

Boohoo

Boohoo has said it will donate 100,000 pounds to the disaster relief effort. Boohoo is also organizing sample sales, with proceeds going toward relief efforts.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has announced it has made a monetary donation to the British Red Cross, in addition to sending 5,000 items to Turkey and northern Syria. The British Red Cross is on the ground providing support to those affected by the earthquake.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Hot Summer Bags

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fashion and Retailers Donating to Help Turkey and Syria

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad