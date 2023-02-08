These Fashion Brands Are Donating to Help Turkey and Northern Syria

On Monday, Turkey and northern Syria suffered a devastating earthquake that left the region in catastrophy. As of Wednesday, more than 12,000 people were confirmed dead, and more than 51,000 others were injured.

As the region works to recover from the natural disaster, organizations are working to aid with rescue efforts by providing money and on-the-ground support. As the world watches to see what they can do for Turkey and Syria in this crisis, the fashion industry is finding ways to respond with monetary support and supplies.

Here, a list of brands who have committed to help.

Inditex

Zara’s parent company Inditex has donated $3.2 million to the Turkish Red Crescent organization and 500,000 items of warm clothing. In a statement, the company said, “Our support will be used to cover basic needs, and we remain available to the main organizations working in the area if future demands arise.”

Les Benjamins

Les Benjamins is helping to support humanitarian efforts in Turkey and Syria through its Dubai-based label, fittingly named The Giving Movement. The brand is sending 8,000 pieces of clothing to Turkey and Syria for immediate relief efforts. The donations ranged from hoodies to windbreakers with packages in various sizes for women, men, children and babies.

E-commerce giant Amazon announced the activation of its disaster relief services on Monday to aid the Red Crescent and other humanitarian organizations. On Tuesday, the company donated a truckload of items from its Istanbul fulfillment center, including heaters and blankets. The Amazon Turkey website also now features a donations page for customers to donate items.

Boohoo

Boohoo has said it will donate 100,000 pounds to the disaster relief effort. Boohoo is also organizing sample sales, with proceeds going toward relief efforts.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has announced it has made a monetary donation to the British Red Cross, in addition to sending 5,000 items to Turkey and northern Syria. The British Red Cross is on the ground providing support to those affected by the earthquake.