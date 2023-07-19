Searches for Fendi Baguette Bag Skyrocket Thanks to Season Two of ‘And Just Like That’

Searches for Fendi’s popular Baguette bag have skyrocketed thanks to Max’s “And Just Like That.” According to a study commissioned by Boohoo, Pinterest searches for the style exploded following the show’s second season premiere, going up by 170 percent.

In Season Two, episode three of “And Just Like That,” Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, carried a bright pink limited-edition Baguette bag specifically designed for the series. The bag debuted in September when Parker attended Fendi’s runway show during New York Fashion Week. The piece was later added to the actress’ capsule collection with Fendi, unveiled in December.

Sarah Jessica Parker at Fendi’s runway show in September. Getty Images for FENDI

The Fendi baguette owes a great deal of its popularity in North America to the predecessor of “And Just Like That,” the original “Sex and the City.” The style made an appearance on the 17th episode of Season Three of the series.

Carrie Bradshaw’s “Baguette” by Fendi goes on view during the “Bags: Inside Out” press view at Victoria and Albert Museum on Dec. 8, 2020, in London. Getty Images

“And Just Like That” is not only having an effect on search interest for handbags. Searches for “blue heels” also went up a whopping 599 percent on Google, thanks to Carrie’s longtime love of Manolo Blahnik. In “Sex and the City: The Movie,” when she finally married Mr. Bigg, the character wore royal blue Manolo Blahnik Hangisi heels with a bejeweled buckle.

Season Two of “And Just Like That” premiered on Max on June 22. Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all returned to lead the franchise. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original six-season run and two movies, will have a cameo in the second season.

“And Just Like That” has featured plenty of designer moments in its second season, including looks on-screen from Valentino, Vivienne Westwood, Chanel, Loewe and J.W. Anderson.