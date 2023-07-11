×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: July 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Quiet Luxury Takes Couture as Designers Focus on Minimalist Aesthetic

Business

PVH Corp. Rolls Out Next Wave of Layoffs in Effort to Simplify

Business

Inditex Accelerates Sustainability Targets, Continues to Expand in U.S.

Jill Biden, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and More First Ladies at NATO Summits Through the Years

This year's gathering takes place in Vilnius, Lithuania.

From left: Spain's Queen Letizia, U.S. President Joe Biden, Spain's King Felipe VI and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden during the 2022 NATO summit in Madrid.
(GERMANY OUT) Tempelhof Airport Arrival / departure of VIP's Germany / Berlin / Tempelhof (Tempelhof-Schoeneberg): US President Ronald Reagan arriving at Tempelhof Airport for the NATO Summit: Reagan alongside his wife Nancy - (Photo by Günter Schneider/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
American president George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush wave at their arrival in Brussels, on May 28, 1989 to attended NATO Summit Meeting. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, : French President Jacques Chirac (C) greets US First Lady Hillary Clinton during a dinner for members of NATO and the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council during the NATO 50 Summit 24 April 1999 at the White House in Washington, DC. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Luke FRAZZA (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images)
US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush step off Air Force One upon arrival at Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest on April 1, 2008. US President George W. Bush arrived in Romania to take part in NATO's biggest ever summit involving some 60 heads of state and government. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
View ALL 14 Photos

From Jackie Kennedy to Michelle Obama, first ladies have set fashion trends for decades, using diplomatic outings as opportunities to express their values and personal style. Perhaps one of the most important political events is the NATO summit, which occurs at least every other year.

Formed in 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is currently comprised of 31 countries, including the U.S., England and France. Finland became the most recent ally in April, and the membership will soon include Sweden. NATO’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, announced on Tuesday that Turkey supports Sweden’s bid to join NATO just a day before the commencement of this year’s summit.

Since NATO’s inception, heads of state have gathered to discuss the most important issues plaguing global politics. First ladies often join their husbands at the summit, hobnobbing with foreign dignitaries at a variety of events, including dinners, receptions and daytime charity outings.

Ahead of this year’s convention in Vilnius, Lithuania, a look back at U.S. first ladies’ fashion during the NATO summit.

Nancy Reagan

President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan arriving at Tempelhof Airport for the NATO Summit in 1982.
President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan arriving at Tempelhof Airport for the NATO summit in 1982. ullstein bild via Getty Images

While arriving in Berlin for the 1982 NATO summit, Nancy Reagan wore a ribbon-trimmed skirt suit over a plaid pussy bow blouse.

Hillary Clinton

French President Jacques Chirac greets First Lady Hillary Clinton during the 1999 NATO Summit.
French President Jacques Chirac greets First Lady Hillary Clinton during the 1999 NATO summit. AFP via Getty Images

President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton hosted a White House dinner in honor of the annual NATO summit in 1999. For the occasion, Hillary Clinton wore a pale yellow pantsuit and a matching set of gold jewelry.

Michelle Obama

US President Barack Obama (2nd R) and First Lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) are pictured with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and her husband Joachim Sauer on April 3, 2009 during a NATO welcome ceremony at the City Hall in Baden-Baden, Germany. The summit, which marks the organisation's 60th anniversary, is taking place on April 3 and 4, 2009 in Strasbourg, eastern France and the neighbouring German cities of Baden-Baden and Kehl. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama pose with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer in 2009 during the 60th annual NATO summit in Baden-Baden, Germany. AFP via Getty Images

During the 2009 NATO summit, which took place in cities in France and Germany, First Lady Michelle Obama wore a fuchsia floral midi dress by Thakoon, which she paired with black kitten heels. Her look included a coordinating black overcoat.

(L to R) US President Barack Obama, US First Lady Michelle Obama, French First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are pictured during the NATO summit arrival ceremony at the the Palais Rohan on April 3, 2009 in Strasbourg. The summit, which marks the organisation's 60th anniversary, is taking place on April 3 and 4, 2009 in Strasbourg and the neighbouring German cities of Baden-Baden and Kehl. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, French First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are pictured during the 2009 NATO summit in Strasbourg, France. AFP via Getty Images

For an evening outing during the 2009 NATO summit, Michelle Obama sported a black sleeveless knit dress with a ruffled skirt by Azzedine Alaïa. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a chunky bangle bracelet, as well as a pair of round-toe patent leather pumps.

BADEN BADEN, GERMANY - APRIL 03: U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama arrives for the spouses' evening at the opening of the NATO summit on April 3, 2009 in Baden Baden, Germany. Heads of state, foreign ministers and defence ministers of the 28 NATO member countries are participating in the summit from April 3-4 in Strasbourg, Kehl and Baden Baden to mark the 60th anniversary of the transatlantic military and political organization. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
First Lady Michelle Obama arrives at the opening of the 2009 NATO summit in Baden-Baden, Germany. Getty Images

Related Articles

Melania Trump

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump attend the evening reception and dinner at the 2018 NATO Summit on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from NATO member and partner states are meeting for a two-day summit, which is being overshadowed by strong demands by U.S. President Trump for most NATO member countries to spend more on defense. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the evening reception and dinner at the 2018 NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium. Getty Images

While attending a reception and dinner at the 2018 NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, First Lady Melania Trump donned a sleeveless tulle midi dress with floral embroidery Elie Saab. She also added on a pair of nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend a reception to mark the 70th anniversary of the forming of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) at number 10 Downing Street in London on December 03, 2019 in London, England. The U.K. is hosting NATO leaders to mark the military alliance's 70th anniversary. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a reception during the NATO summit in 2019. WireImage

In 2019, Melania Trump attended a reception at the annual NATO summit in a canary yellow high-neck Valentino cape, which she paired with purple suede Christian Louboutin heels.

Jill Biden

(From L) Spain's Queen Letizia, US President Joe Biden, Spain's King Felipe VI and US' First Lady Jill Biden pose for pictures before their meeting during the NATO summit, at the Palacio Real in Madrid, on June 28, 2022. (Photo by JUANJO MARTIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JUANJO MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Spain’s Queen Letizia, U.S. President Joe Biden, Spain’s King Felipe VI and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden during the 2022 NATO summit in Madrid. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden suited up for the 2022 NATO summit in Madrid, wearing an all-white ensemble paired with layered pearl necklaces and open-toe black pumps featuring crystal embellishments.

First Ladies at NATO Summits: Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and More

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad