Freddie Mercury’s Belongings Are Going Up For Auction: Cartier Brooch, Adidas Sneakers and More

Queen fans now have a chance to get their hands on several items once owned by the band’s legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury. On Thursday, Sotheby’s announced that Mercury’s personal collection is now on-view in New York. The exhibition, titled “Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own,” will make its final stop in London ahead of the September 6 auction.

Among the objects for sale are clothing and accessories worn by Mercury, including a regal ensemble sported by the singer throughout Queen’s Magic tour in 1986. Designed by Diana Moseley, it features a crimson velvet cape and an imitation gold and jewel crown, both lined with faux ermine.

Freddie Mercury performing in Belgium in 1986. Getty Images

Two items seminal to Mercury’s iconic look are included in the sale. Potential buyers can bid on a pair of his Adidas high-top sneakers or his Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, which both date back to the 1980s.

Also going up for auction is a Queen logo brooch gifted to Mercury by Elton John. The Cartier piece, made in 1975, features Mercury’s name engraved on the back. Another piece of Mercury’s jewelry, a sterling silver “F” monogram pendant, will be available to purchase as well.

Freddie Mercury’s Adidas high-tops. Getty Images

Mercury’s former girlfriend, Mary Austin, inherited his estate. She’s now helped to organize the sale of his personal collection.

“It was important to me to do this in a way that I felt Freddie would have loved, and there was nothing he loved more than an auction,” said Austin in a statement.

“I hope this will be an opportunity to share all the many facets of Freddie, both public and private, and for the world to understand more about, and celebrate, his unique and beautiful spirit,” she added.

Several lots included in the auction will be displayed in the exhibition, which is now on view at Sotheby’s New York through June 8. It will travel to Los Angeles and Hong Kong before its final exhibition in London.