Governor’s Ball 2023: How to Watch Performances for Free, Lineup and More Details

The annual Governor’s Ball music festival is held every year in New York City. In 2023, the event will feature three stages and more than 60 music artists coming together to celebrate the power of music over a three-day event.

The Governor’s Ball was previously held on Randall’s Island, but this year it’s making its move to Flushing Meadows, Corona Park.

The festival, nicknamed Govball, attracts people from all over the world, who gather to see some of their favorite music artists. Past acts have included Lily Allen, Nas and Tyler the Creator, just to name a few.

WWD has rounded up a what to know and how to watch guide for Govball for those who want to attend in person or watch virtually.

Who is performing at Govball?

Some of the biggest names for this year’s lineup at Govball include Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Kim Petras, Diplo, Odesza, Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Giveon and Sofi Tukker.

When is Govball?

The annual music festival will take place from June 9 to 11.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are available via the Govball website, governorsballmusicfestival.com.

There are four tiers to tickets, including general admission, general admission+, VIP and platinum. General admission, general admission+ and VIP all come with a one-day pass or three-day pass option, while platinum offers all three days. There is a waitlist for platinum.

How can I watch Govball?

The Governors Ball website will stream the festival.

For those looking to watch the livestream via their TV, they can download the Governors Ball app on Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV. There is also Governors Ball Music Festival channel on Sling TV, which is a streaming service that offers live and on-demand TV.