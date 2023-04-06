‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Brings Back the ’50s High School Fashion From the Original Movie: See How ‘Grease’ Is Still Inspiring Fashion Today

In 1978, “Grease” graced movie theaters across the U.S. and became one of the most successful film adaptations of a musical in cinema history. The film starred John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, portraying a story about teenage rebellion set in 1959, in what would be one of the biggest films of both their careers.

On Thursday, a prequel series called “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” debuted on Paramount+. The show is set in 1954, four years before the events of “Grease,” and follows four fed-up and misfit students who come together to spark the events that led to the founding of the “Pink Ladies” high school clique.

“Grease” Jeff Conaway, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta and Stockard Channing, 1978. ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

While “Grease” is decades old, the film has withstood the test of time and is still influencing brands, supermodels and celebrities until today.

John Travolta as Danny Zucko in “Grease,” 1978. ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2014

Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2014 ready-to-wear collection was an homage to “Grease” with multiple outfits inspired by the main character Sandy, played by Newton-John, and her transformation outfit toward the end of the film when she donned a black leather jacket, a black off-the-shoulder top and skinny black pants. Coca Rocha closed out the show walking to the movie’s hit song “You’re the One That I Want.”

Jean Paul Gaultier RTW Spring 2014 Giovanni Giannoni

Gigi Hadid for Halloween 2015

Gigi Hadid is known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to her Halloween costumes. In 2015, she went as Sandy donning curly hair and a black ensemble, including the black leather jacket the film franchise is famous for.

Gigi Hadid attends the Heidi Klum’s 16th annual Halloween Party on Oct. 31, 2015, in New York City. Mike Coppola

Louis Vuitton Spring 2016

This pink moto biker jacket with an asymmetrical patterned black skirt is an update version of the Pink Ladies uniform. Louis Vuitton’s spring 2016 show was Japanese anime themed, and while those elements were strong, this look would do the Pink Ladies proud.

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2016 Giovanni Giannoni

Amiri Fall 2021

Varsity jackets were a staple of the “Grease” wardrobe. At Amiri’s fall 2021 runway show, the brand debuted a black-and-white leather varsity jacket with a pair of leather pants that would’ve been more than fitting for Danny Zuko.

Amiri Men’s Fall 2021 Courtesy of Amiri

Celine Spring 2023

Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane is known for his love of leather jackets, having created some notable silhouettes during his time at Dior Homme and Saint Laurent. For the latest menswear collection for Celine’s fall 2023 season, the designer featured an outfit that resembled Danny Zuko’s all-black look with a modern twist, featuring a black leather jacket, leather pants and a shimmering turtleneck.