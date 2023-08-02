Nine Men Rob Gucci Storefront in Bloomingdale’s at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles

A Gucci storefront at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles was robbed by a group of nine men on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. PST, they barged into Bloomingdale’s and ran out with arms full of merchandise.

In a video posted on Twitter, the thieves are seen running out of the department store as an onlooker films the incident. A Gucci employee phones the police while a security guard stands by.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the incident took place, but has not provided any information about the value of the stolen goods. It’s still unclear whether the robbers were armed or if there were any injuries.

Bloomingdale’s at the Westfield Century City shopping mall in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles. GC Images

An LAPD spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that she didn’t know how many men were part of the group, though nine are depicted in the video. The police department hasn’t revealed whether any arrests have been made, and they declined to name the store that was robbed. They did, however, mention that the thieves fled the scene in a red Kia and a white SUV.

Gucci and Westfield did not respond to immediate requests for comment. The LAPD replied with a press release on their recent organized retail theft summit, which took place on July 12. The department claims that retail theft in Los Angeles has increased by 14.2 percent in 2023, up from last year’s numbers.

More than 200 retailers attended the summit. Speakers including LAPD Chief Michel Moore, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto and representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office discussed engagement between law enforcement and retail security, asset protection and enforcement operations.

Weeks ago, another Gucci store was robbed in San Francisco. Burglars stole about $48,000 worth of merchandise, according to KGO-TV.