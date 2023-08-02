×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Gucci Storefront in L.A. Mall Robbed

Business

Gap Inc. Gets an Upgrade From Barclays

Beauty

Debra Perelman Out as CEO of Revlon

Nine Men Rob Gucci Storefront in Bloomingdale’s at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles

The heist took place on Monday afternoon.

Bloomingdale's at the Westfield Century City shopping mall in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Bloomingdale's at the Westfield Century City shopping mall in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles. GC Images

A Gucci storefront at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles was robbed by a group of nine men on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. PST, they barged into Bloomingdale’s and ran out with arms full of merchandise.

Related Articles

In a video posted on Twitter, the thieves are seen running out of the department store as an onlooker films the incident. A Gucci employee phones the police while a security guard stands by.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the incident took place, but has not provided any information about the value of the stolen goods. It’s still unclear whether the robbers were armed or if there were any injuries.

CENTURY CITY, CA - AUGUST 12: A general view of Bloomingdale's, Anthropologie, and Asics at the Westfield Century City shopping mall on August 12, 2020 in Century City, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Bloomingdale’s at the Westfield Century City shopping mall in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles. GC Images

An LAPD spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that she didn’t know how many men were part of the group, though nine are depicted in the video. The police department hasn’t revealed whether any arrests have been made, and they declined to name the store that was robbed. They did, however, mention that the thieves fled the scene in a red Kia and a white SUV.

Gucci and Westfield did not respond to immediate requests for comment. The LAPD replied with a press release on their recent organized retail theft summit, which took place on July 12. The department claims that retail theft in Los Angeles has increased by 14.2 percent in 2023, up from last year’s numbers.

More than 200 retailers attended the summit. Speakers including LAPD Chief Michel Moore, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto and representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office discussed engagement between law enforcement and retail security, asset protection and enforcement operations.

Weeks ago, another Gucci store was robbed in San Francisco. Burglars stole about $48,000 worth of merchandise, according to KGO-TV.

Nine Men Rob Gucci Storefront at Westfield Century City Mall in L.A.

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad