You Can Now Spend a Night in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Guesthouse, Thanks to Airbnb

From the vacation rental company that brought you Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse comes a new luxe getaway. On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that two lucky fans will get to spend an evening in her Montecito, California, guesthouse.

“Airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely,” Paltrow explained in an Instagram caption. “While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal.”

Gwyneth Paltrow ’s guest house in Montecito, California. Airbnb

The one-bed, one-bath home is located on Paltrow’s two-acre property, which she purchased for $4.9 million in 2016. The guesthouse features an al fresco dining area, an outdoor stove and a password-protected wine cellar.

Guests are invited to join Paltrow for a dip in her Olympic-sized swimming pool or on one of her favorite local hikes. Plus, the marble-tiled bathroom, complete with a soaking tub, is stocked with Goop products “to nourish your body, mind and soul,” according to Paltrow’s Airbnb description.

A transcendental meditation session and spa treatments (complete with Goop’s exfoliating instant facial, of course) are also on the itinerary.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s guest house in Montecito, California. Airbnb

The upscale neighborhood of Montecito is also home to Oprah, Ellen Degeneres and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle. Located just a stone’s throw from the town of Santa Barbara, the area is known for its sprawling beaches, chic wineries and Mediterranean-style architecture.

“I’ve always gravitated toward Santa Barbara,” Paltrow told Architectural Digest in 2022. “Even when I was living in London, we’d take the kids there for holidays. It was our sweet gem of an escape in the U.S.”

To snag a chance to stay at the home, visit Airbnb’s website on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. PT. The one-night booking is for Sept. 9.