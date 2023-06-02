Halsey and BTS’ Suga Tease Trailer for ‘Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)’

The new music video for Halsey’s song “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem),” an updated version of the song from her 2021 album “If I Can’t Love, I Want Power” featuring Suga of BTS, has been teased on Twitter.

Halsey is releasing a new version of the song as a collaboration with Suga for Blizzard Entertainment’s new “Diablo IV” video game. As the song title reveals, the collaboration will be the main soundtrack music for the latest game in the “Diablo” franchise.

Blizzard announced on Thursday that the official music video for the song will debut on Monday. The 20-second teaser clip, currently making the rounds on social media, takes the audience into a horror-style landscape where viewers are taken into a medieval-style castle.

Halsey portrays the game’s protagonist, The Blessed Mother Lilith, in the video. She wears dramatic black eye shadow and a hooded cape to personify the character. The singer stops aggressively through the castle taking on the aura of a brooding heroine.

This isn’t the first time that Halsey has shown video game fans some love. At the 2022 Game Awards, she performed Lilith at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This also isn’t the first time Halsey has collaborated with BTS’s Suga: the pair worked together on “Suga’s Interlude” off Halsey’s 2020 album “Manic” and BTS’ 2019 hit “Boy With Luv.”

“Diablo” is an action role-play video game originally developed by Blizzard North and continued by Blizzard Entertainment after the North Studio shut down in 2005. The first “Diablo” video game was released in 1997. “Diablo IV” will be the fourth core game in the series.