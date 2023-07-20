Hermès Birkin Tops World’s Most Iconic Designer Bags Interest List

Hermès’ status as one of the most coveted luxury handbags in the world continues to persevere. Slingo has looked into data from Google search volume and Instagram, which revealed the Hermès Birkin ranks among the most iconic designer bags in the world, with average monthly searches between 2020 and 2023 clocking in at 159,208.

Alexandra Lapp wears an Hermès Birkin in 2020 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Getty Images

In 2020, searches for the famed luxury brand were close to 149,000, but in 2023 they increased 19 percent to 159,208.

Despite the Birkin’s sizable price tag, its desirability hasn’t waned. Even the most affordable Birkin will have a price tag of at least $10,000. Some rarer Birkins made from rare materials can fetch six-figure price tags. The diamond Himalayan Birkin 30, made from crocodile skin and encrusted with real diamonds, sold for $450,000 in 2022.

Jane Birkin attends the “ Jane Birkin sings Serge Gainsbourg Via Japan” press conference at L’Institut Franco-Japonais de Tokyo on March 26, 2013, in Tokyo. WireImage

Part of the interest in the Birkin is its exclusivity. They can’t be purchased directly off the shelves from an Hermès boutique. Instead, sales associates must offer clients the opportunity to buy one, often after they have built up a purchase history with the brand. Boutiques are allowed to order a limited number of bags twice per year.

This month, searches for the Birkin spiked after the passing of Jane Birkin, whom the bag is named after. Jane Birkin, who was a French actress and singer, died Sunday at age 76.

Clocking in behind the Birkin for the second most iconic designer bag is the Louis Vuitton Neverfull with average monthly searches of 126,729. In 2020, the bag had 114,833 average monthly searches, and while the search increase may seem small, after being introduced in 2007 as a seasonal beach bag, the model has become a year-round staple among Louis Vuitton’s offerings

Gucci’s Marmont bag appeared at number three on the list. Since its debut in 2016, Gucci’s portfolio of Marmont bags has grown exponentially. With 82,375 average monthly searches over the last three years, the bag is now a staple for the brand.