Hot 97’s Summer Jam Concert Announces Cardi B as Headliner: How to Buy Tickets, Performers and More

Hot 97’s Summer Jam is back.

The event is known as the largest live hip-hop music and culture celebration in America, helmed by the Bronx, New York-based Hot 97 radio station. This year’s concert will happen on June 4 with Cardi B as the headliner along with a slew of other A-list performances. The concert will be held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, after nearly two decades in New Jersey.

Here, WWD highlights everything to know about Hot 97’s Summer Jam, including how to watch for free and how to attend. Read on for more.

When was the first Summer Jam?

The first Summer Jam concert launched in 1994 and included an all-star lineup, featuring Wu-Tang Clan, Queen Latifah, A Tribe Called Quest, Domino, Nas and SWV. According to Hot 97, the first Summer Jam was attended by a couple of thousand people.

Who is performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2023?

Announced on Monday, the lineup for this year’s Summer Jam includes Cardi B as the headliner. This is the first time the Bronx native is headlining the concert. This is also the Grammy-winning rapper’s first live performance of 2023.

Ice Spice, Lil TJay, Glorilla, French Montana, Lola Brooke and Coi Leray have also been announced as performers. To honor 50 years of hip-hop, the concert will also include a performance by The Lox.

How to get tickets to Summer Jam 2023

The presale for this year’s Summer Jam began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, but customers can visit Hot97.com/insiders to purchase tickets when they open to the public on Saturday.

Along with a ticket purchase, Hot 97 is also offering a special contest surrounding the concert, which includes five autographed pieces of Summer Jam merchandise, ground transportation to and from the show, exclusive Summer Jam bling, free Cardi B and Offset McDonald’s meals and $500. To enter for a chance to win, visit Hot97.com/superfan.

How to watch Summer Jam for free

For Hot 97’s Summer Jam in 2021, the show was available to watch on Tidal, which offers a 30-day free trial. Hot 97 hasn’t announced streaming services for the 2023 edition.