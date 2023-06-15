How to Become a Lululemon Ambassador, Test Products, Join Affiliate Programs and Creator Networks: Everything Explained

Fans of Lululemon now have the chance to represent the activewear brand through its ambassador program.

Lululemon, founded in Vancouver in 1998, grew a cult following around its signature Align leggings. It’s since exploded into a global sportswear brand with flagships in Paris, London and New York City. Today, there are more than 650 Lululemon stores worldwide.

The company, which is projected to rake in more than $9 billion in sales this year, is inviting a select few to get in on the action. Here’s an inside look at Lululemon’s ambassador program, plus the company’s other exclusive memberships.

What is a Lululemon brand ambassador?

Lululemon describes its ambassadors as “an extension of [the] brand.” Members are invited to test new products, connect with a network of fellow ambassadors and provide feedback to the company.

How do you become a Lululemon ambassador?

Ambassadors must embody the three pillars of what Lululemon calls the “sweatlife.” Here are the core tenants, as written by the company:

Sweat: “You’re a runner, a yogi, a studio owner, an artist, a chef, a teacher — basically, you’re a leader in your community who loves to sweat and make a positive impact.”

Grow: “You’re committed to growth — personally, professionally and in your community. In return, we’re committed to giving you tools that will help you accomplish big goals.”

Connect: “You believe that every connection can spark something amazing. You love building relationships in your community, especially through sweat.”

Those interested in joining the program can apply at their local store. See Lululemon’s store locator for more details.

Do you get to test out Lululemon products?

Ambassadors get to test out new merchandise and take part in exclusive experiences, including hosting events with the company.

What is the Lululemon Sweat Collective?

The Sweat Collective is open to personal trainers, athletes, fitness instructors, gym/studio owners and coaches. Members receive a 25 percent discount on Lululemon gear and get to attend special invite-only events. You’ll also be asked to provide feedback on Lululemon products and designs.

Currently, the Sweat Collective isn’t taking new members, but according to the site, online applications will be “up and running soon.”

Yoga class at the Lululemon Yoga tent at In goop Health Vancouver at Stanley Park on October 27, 2018, in Vancouver, Canada. Getty Images for goop

What is the Affiliate Program?

Those a part of the Affiliate Program may have the chance to earn commission. They’ll also be the first to know about new Lululemon products, get to attend special events and get access to special promotions. The Affiliate Program is advertised to media, editorial publications and bloggers.

In the online application, you’ll be asked for standard information including your name, country of residence, company, website and email address. Applicants will also have to fill out what kinds of promotions they’d be interested in doing with Lululemon, including email newsletters, content creation, discount codes and more.

What is the Creator Network?

Similar to the Affiliate Program, those in the Creator Network are also eligible for commission, early access to new product releases, special promotions and exclusive events. This program is targeted at social media personalities and influencers. Here are some of the requirements:

You must live in the U.S. or Canada

You must have a minimum following of 3,000 on a single channel

If Instagram is your main channel, you must have a Creator or Professional Account

You cannot currently be an NCAA or professional athlete part of a major sports league

You cannot be a Lululemon employee

The application to join the Creator Network requires links to your social media, including TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. You’ll also need to provide your address, your nearest local store and your sizing in Lululemon products.