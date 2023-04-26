How to Watch Eurovision 2023 in the U.S. for Free: Details on Hosts, Prizes and Schedule

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in Liverpool, England, starting on May 9. This year, the competition will welcome artists from 37 countries, including soloists and bands from Europe.

Last year’s winner was Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine, who performed the song “Stefania,” which is available on music streaming services. Usually, the winning country will host the competition the following year, but due to safety concerns in Ukraine, organizers opted for the second-placing country to host. This year’s competition will be hosted in England at the Liverpool Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Eurovision?

Eurovision is a European song competition held since May 24, 1956. This televised competition is organized by European Broadcasting Union and it has participants chosen from EBU member broadcasters to represent their countries.

The artists and songs chosen to represent their countries are selected around mid-March and can be determined however the country deems fit.

Group ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest. Getty Images

When is the Eurovision Competition?

The contest will have three live shows taking place in May in Liverpool. On May 7, there is an opening ceremony with a turquoise carpet. May 9 is the first semifinal, while the second semifinal will occur on May 11, and the grand final will be on May 13.

Where is Eurovision taking place?

This year the show will be hosted in Liverpool, on behalf of Ukraine. From May 1 until May 14, Liverpool will host a series of events to honor Eurovision. The actual competition will be taking place at the Liverpool Area in Liverpool.

Who is Hosting Eurovision?

Presenting the two semifinals this year will be Julia Sanina, a Ukrainian singer, composer, and member of The Hardkiss; Hannah Waddingham, an Emmy Award-winning actress, and Alesha Dixon, a pop star and TV Presenter.

TV personality and comedian Graham Norton will host the grand final.

Additionally, Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko will be the Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool; he will be giving live insight during the live show, along with the Liverpudlian presenter Sam Quek. Mel Giedroyc, Rylan, Scott Mills and Claire Sweeney will also participate in commentary and hosting duties.

How are the Winners Chosen?

Participating broadcasters will prepare their acts to perform during the semifinal, hoping they’ll receive a ticket to the grand final.

The grand final will see the countries with the most points join the “Big 5.” The “Big 5” are France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, because they are the biggest financial contributors to the organization.

The competition rules are that the songs need to be original, no longer than three minutes, the lead vocals need to be performed live and each country needs to have under six performers hitting the stage.

Måneskin won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Getty Images

After everyone performs, each country will give two sets of points for their favorite song. One set is given by a jury of music industry people from that country, and the other is given by viewers watching the show. This year, their votes will only count toward the grand final.

Participating countries can vote via text, telephone and through the official app, but they are not allowed to vote for their own country.

For the first time during the 2023 competition, people whose countries aren’t participating can vote on esc.vote.

What Does the Winner of Eurovision Win?

The winner of the grand final is the song that receives the most points. They win a trophy and perform the winning song.

How Can I Watch Eurovision in U.S.A?

Peacock, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus subscribers can stream Eurovision. According to cybernews.com, the streaming will take place at 3 p.m. ET. Additionally, Eurovision will also livestream the competition on YouTube.