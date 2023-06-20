How to Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2024 Runway Show

Louis Vuitton is kicking Paris Men’s Fashion Week off on Tuesday with their spring 2024 runway show. WWD has rounded up a what-to-know and how-to-watch guide for those waiting in anticipation of the brand’s latest collection — the first from Pharrell Williams.

Who is designing Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 collection?

After the untimely passing of former menswear director Virgil Abloh in 2021, the brand named multihyphenate creative Williams as its new creative director in February. The Louis Vuitton 2024 menswear collection marks his debut as creative director.

Similar to Abloh, Williams had roots in the streetwear world. He has also collaborated with Louis Vuitton in the past and with Chanel.

Where can I watch the Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2024 show?

The show will stream on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. CEST/ 3:30 p.m. EST on Louis Vuitton’s official YouTube channel. Louis Vuitton will also broadcast the show on Instagram Live and the brand’s website louisvuitton.com.

What celebrities will be attending Louis Vuitton’s menswear show?

While the guest list hasn’t been revealed, many of Williams’ music industry and entertainment colleagues are expected to attend.

Pop star and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna is rumored to be attending the runway show after appearing in Williams’ first ad campaign for the brand while pregnant.

What will the theme be for Williams’ first collection?

In an interview with WWD, Williams said he “is the client” for the brand. While that did leave much to the imagination, a Google search of Williams’ style through the years and his past collaborations suggests fans of both the creative and the brand can expect a collection inspired by his personal style, while staying true to the more luxury streetwear aesthetic Abloh brought to the brand during his tenure.