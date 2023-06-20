×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Denies Contract Talks With Meghan Markle

Beauty

K18 Said to Be Considering Sale Options

Fashion

Pharrell Williams on Louis Vuitton Debut: ‘It’s Like Love at First Sight’

How to Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2024 Runway Show

The show marks the debut of the brand's new creative director Pharrell Williams.

A model walks the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2023 fashion show on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. Louis Vuitton collaborated with KidSuper to design its Fall 2023 Men's Ready To Wear and Accessories collection.
PARIS - OCTOBER 10: Music producer Pharrell Williams and guest arrive at the Louis Vuitton fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week (Pret-a-Porter) Spring/Summer 2005 on October 10, 2004 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michel Dufour/WireImage)
Pharrell Williams during Louis Vuitton and Interview Magazine Host Party for Nigo Interview Magazine Cover at Louis Vuitton - Soho in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z during Louis Vuitton and Interview Magazine Host Party for Pharrell Williams and Nigo to Celebrate Their Sunglasses Collection at Louis Vuitton - Soho in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)
FRANCE - OCTOBER 09: People At Louis Vuitton Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2006 Fashion Show - On October 9Th, 2005 - In Paris, France - Here, Pharell Williams And Gillian Anderson (Photo by Serge BENHAMOU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
View ALL 16 Photos

Louis Vuitton is kicking Paris Men’s Fashion Week off on Tuesday with their spring 2024 runway show. WWD has rounded up a what-to-know and how-to-watch guide for those waiting in anticipation of the brand’s latest collection — the first from Pharrell Williams.

Who is designing Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 collection?

After the untimely passing of former menswear director Virgil Abloh in 2021, the brand named multihyphenate creative Williams as its new creative director in February. The Louis Vuitton 2024 menswear collection marks his debut as creative director.

Similar to Abloh, Williams had roots in the streetwear world. He has also collaborated with Louis Vuitton in the past and with Chanel.

Where can I watch the Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2024 show?

The show will stream on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. CEST/ 3:30 p.m. EST on Louis Vuitton’s official YouTube channel. Louis Vuitton will also broadcast the show on Instagram Live and the brand’s website louisvuitton.com.

Related Galleries

What celebrities will be attending Louis Vuitton’s menswear show?

While the guest list hasn’t been revealed, many of Williams’ music industry and entertainment colleagues are expected to attend.

Pop star and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna is rumored to be attending the runway show after appearing in Williams’ first ad campaign for the brand while pregnant.

What will the theme be for Williams’ first collection?

In an interview with WWD, Williams said he “is the client” for the brand. While that did leave much to the imagination, a Google search of Williams’ style through the years and his past collaborations suggests fans of both the creative and the brand can expect a collection inspired by his personal style, while staying true to the more luxury streetwear aesthetic Abloh brought to the brand during his tenure.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad