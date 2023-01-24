How to Watch 2023 Oscar Nominated Movies for Best Picture Online

On Tuesday morning, the 2023 Oscar nominations were announced. Actress Allison Williams and actor Riz Ahmed joined each other in revealing the distinguished list of nominees in Los Angeles.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the field this year for most nominations with 11 nods. Trailing the film just slightly in nominations were “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” with nine nominations.

With the official list of Best Picture nominations out, some are wondering how they can watch all the category nominees before the ceremony in March. Many streaming platforms offer free trial subscriptions for those who do not already have memberships.

Here, a roundup on how to watch this year’s Best Picture nominees.

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Aaron Hilmer. ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Colle

How to watch: Netflix

The Edward Berger directed anti-war film based on the novel of the same name was released last year on Oct. 28 and is now available for streaming. The film stars Daniel Brühl, Felix Kammerer and Albrecht Schuch.

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Avatar: The Way of Water.” ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

How to watch: In theaters

The long-awaited sequel to the 2009 film “Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao and Mat Gerald. The film has already broke box office records grossing over $2 billion.

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Colin Farrell. ©Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

How to watch: HBO Max

This comedy-drama film stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan and is still playing in select theaters. If you want to make an at-home movie night of it, though, it’s available via HBO Max. Farrell, Condon and Keoghan all received acting nominations for the film.

“Elvis”

“Elvis,” Austin Butler. ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

How to watch: HBO Max

The Baz Luhrmann-directed film has done wonders for its lead actor Austin Butler’s career. Butler recently won the Golden Globe for Best Actor Motion Picture — Drama for the film. Butler is also nominated for Best Leading Actor at this year’s Academy Awards.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Yeoh. Courtesy Everett Collection

How to watch: Paramount+

The sci-fi adventure film starring Michelle Yeoh has brought the actress many accolades, including the Golden Globe for Best Actress Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical. Ke Huy Quan is also considered a frontrunner for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

“The Fabelmans”

“The Fabelmans,” Michelle Williams. ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

How to watch: Various platforms

This coming-of-age film was directed by famed director Steven Spielberg and cowritten and coproduced with Tony-winning playwright Tony Kushner. The film is a semi-autobiographical story about Spielberg’s youth and stars Michelle Williams. It’s available to purchase for digital viewing on Prime Video, Vudu and Google Play Movie.

“Tár”

“Tár,” Cate Blanchett. ©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

How to watch: Stream on Peacock starting on Friday

Cate Blanchett stars in this psychological drama. Blanchett is considered by some critics as the frontrunner to win the award for her role as fictional composer Lydia Tár.

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise. ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

How to watch: Paramount+

The sequel to the 1986 film “Top Gun” starring Tom Cruise was decades in the making and fans weren’t disappointed. The film grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 2022 and the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Triangle of Sadness,” (L-R): Henrik Dorsin, Zlatko Buric, Charlbi Dean, Harris Dickinson, Jean-Christophe Folly, Vicki Berlin, Iris Berben. Courtesy Everett Collection

How to watch: Prime Video

This satirical black comedy film written and directed by Ruben Östlund for his English-language film debut is a commentary on wealth and classism. A cruise ship for the ultra-wealthy sinks and they are now trapped on an island and must figure out how to survive.

“Women Talking”

“Women Talking,” (L-R): Michelle McLeod, Sheila McCarthy (seated), Liv McNeil, Jessie Buckley (seated), Claire Foy, Kate Hallett (on floor), Rooney Mara, Judith Ivey. ©Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection

How to watch: In theaters

“Women Talking” is based on a true story and a novel written by author Miriam Toews about women in an isolated religious colony reconciling their faith with a series of sexual assaults. The film stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Frances McDormand.

The 2023 Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 12 in Los Angeles. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s program after stints in 2018 and 2017. ABC will televise the ceremony in the United States. Some of the frontrunners include Brendan Fraser for Best Leading Actor, Cate Blanchett for Best Leading Actress, Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress and Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor.