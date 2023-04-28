×
How to Watch the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Red Carpet Free: Details on Host, Celebrity Guests and More

The annual event for the White House correspondents will be attended by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30. Getty Images

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner is scheduled for Saturday at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

The dinner is the main source of revenue to finance the work of the association, including supporting journalists who cover the president, events and programs. The group of reporters educate the public about the value of the First Amendment and a free press, and provide scholarships to help the next generation of journalists.

In the past, the high-profile event has featured A-list actors and comedians, prominent politicians and viral jokes.

For those who are curious about how they can tune into this year’s dinner, WWD has rounded up a what-to-know and how-to-watch guide.

How Can I Watch the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Red Carpet Arrivals?

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner will air live at 8 p.m. EST on C-Span. For those without cable, C-Span is accessible through the network’s app C-Span Now. The dinner will also stream on c-span.org. C-Span is providing coverage of the red carpet as well.

Who Is Hosting the Dinner?

This year’s headlining act for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr., who is a stand-up comedian and humorist. He is expected to have a roast of the president, which is typical of the headlining comedian for the event.

white house correspondents dinner host BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Roy Wood Jr. attends the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 01, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
Roy Wood Jr. attends the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards on March 1 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

Who Is Attending the WHCD?

While the full guest list hasn’t been revealed, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have confirmed their attendance. They will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will be attending too.

Last year Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Brooke Shields, Don Lemon and Gayle King were among the guests.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and first lady Jill Biden (R) wait for the arrival of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for a state dinner at the North Portico of the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is hosting the South Korean state visit including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, a joint press conference, and a state dinner in the evening. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wait for the arrival of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for a state dinner at the White House on April 26. Getty Images

Aside From Speeches, What Else Happens at the Dinner?

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner also presents awards to accomplished correspondents for outstanding achievement in the past year and awards scholarships to students on a journalism track. Last year, the event was followed by after parties hosted by TV networks.

