Instacart Is Giving Away 1,000 Bottles of a Limited-edition Perfume Inspired by ‘The Smell of Cash Back’

Instacart is making its first in-house beauty play.

The grocery delivery and pick-up service has created a limited-edition perfume called Cashé, which was inspired by “the smell of cash back” — or in other words, has notes of juicy lemon, rosemary Tunisia and other grocery-store aisle mainstays.

“Part of our strategy is showing up in ways that are unexpected,” said Instacart chief marketing officer Laura Jones of what sparked the tongue-in-cheek fragrance foray. “We were thinking about how we could bring cash back to life in a multisensory way, and someone was like, ‘What about the smell of cash — what if we could embody that in a fragrance?'”

Cashé, a limited-edition fragrance by Instacart. courtesy

Seeking to promote the company’s credit card program, Instacart developed 1,000 bottles of Cashé, which will be available for free on a first-come-first-serve basis at www.thesmellofcashback.com. The scent’s emerald-green bottle is complete with a carrot-top cap, in a nod to Instacart’s logo.

“We got super inspired to create this vintage campaign around the smell; the aesthetic of the Cashé campaign is a little bit of a wink and a nod to the kind of retro, high-glamour fragrance ads,” Jones said.

Last year, Instacart tapped pop star Lizzo for its “The World Is Your Cart” campaign, and dressed “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chloe Fineman for the 2022 MTV VMAs in a chrome puffer dress made of different snacks.

“We like to find fun and playful ways to bring our brand to life, while also making sure they resonate with our core audience and make them smile,” Jones said.

While Cashé is Instacart’s inaugural beauty product, the company has steadily been gaining footholds in the beauty industry with delivery partnerships with companies like Sephora, CVS, Walgreens, Bath & Body Works and others.

Last week, the company announced the launch of Ask Instacart, an AI-powered search tool that can help consumers easily discover recipes tailored to their preferences.

“While our early use cases for Ask Instacart are more food-oriented, you can imagine really cool use cases in the future around beauty; for example, ‘I have curly hair that needs moisture — what shampoo should I be using?'” Jones said.

“We’re using the power of AI to lighten the mental load of head of households and our consumers so they have more time to focus on what’s important.”