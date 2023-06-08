×
A History of ‘It’ Tote Bags: L.L. Bean, Hermès, Longchamp and More

Chronicling the history of your favorite carry-all.

Alexandra Lapp wears an Hermès Birkin in 2020 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Alexandra Lapp wears an Hermès Birkin in 2020 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Getty Images

One of the earliest-known tote bags dates back to the late 19th century, when a local store called Cantwell Shoes in Coshocton, Ohio, printed their logo on a burlap sack. Ever since, designers far and wide have put their own spin on the handbag staple, toeing the line between trendy and practical.

Now that summer is just around the corner, carry-alls are poised to be one of the season’s must-have accessories. Ahead, the history behind six iconic tote bags.

L.L. Bean

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: A fashion week guest seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, a white long coat and matching white scarf, black shades, white heels and an oversized bag before the Courreges show on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
L.L. Bean’s Boat and Tote. Getty Images

L.L. Bean is known for their practical approach, and they certainly struck gold with their classic canvas Boat and Tote, which was launched in 1944. Originally made to haul ice, the Boat and Tote can hold up to 500 pounds.

As of 2022, sales of the bag have increased by 30 percent. Starting at just $29.99, the affordable piece can be customized with your monogram of choice.

Hermès

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: A guest wears gold rings, black suit pants, a black shiny leather Birkin handbag from Hermes, outside Schiaparelli, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Hermès’ Birkin. Getty Images

Named after French actress Jane Birkin, the Hermès carry-all was created in 1984 after Birkin told executive chairman Louis Dumas that she was in need of a purse suitable for her needs as a young mother. Today, the Birkin is one of the most coveted designer bags, with some fetching as much as $2 million. They come in a variety of finishes, including chèvre, crocodile and ostrich leather.

Longchamp

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: A guest wearing Longchamp bag with print viva avant garde is seen outside Temperley London during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 15, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Longchamp’s Le Pliage. Getty Images

In 1993, Longchamp launched the Le Pliage. Designed by the label’s former president, Philippe Cassegrain, the foldable canvas bag was inspired by origami. The Le Pliage also features cowhide leather trimming and silver hardware. It’s since become Longchamp’s most iconic style. The Le Pliage comes in a plethora of colors, and the label recently launched a “Green” line made from recycled canvas.

Louis Vuitton

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 11: A guest wears a silver bracelet, a white latte long dress, a dark brown and brown checkered print pattern in coated canvas Neverfull handbag from Louis Vuitton , outside Mark Kenly Domino Tan during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, on August 11, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Louis Vuitton’s Neverfull. Getty Images

Introduced in 2007, the Neverfull is one of Louis Vuitton’s bestselling bags. The coated canvas tote comes with cowhide trim and is available in a variety of prints and colors, including Louis Vuitton’s recognizable Damier check pattern.

Telfar

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: Close-up view on a beige leather Telfar bag, outside the Bluemarble show, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 18, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Telfar’s Shopping Bag. Getty Images

First released as part of Telfar’s fall 2014 collection, the Shopping Bag has been nicknamed the “Bushwick Birkin” for its upscale look and affordable price. The constantly sold out piece features the interlocked initials of Telfar Clemens, the brand’s namesake founder.

Dior

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - FEBRUARY 02: A guest wears rings, a beige wool long coat, white socks, brown suede mules, a navy blue and beige Dior Oblique jacquard print pattern Book Tote handbag from Dior, outside Helmstedt, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 02, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Christian Dior’s Book Tote. Getty Images

Dior’s current creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, dug deep into the French fashion house’s archives to create the Book Tote. Based on a drawing done by designer Marc Bohan in 1967, the bag features Dior’s signature logo monogram. It was first introduced as part of the label’s spring 2018 collection.

