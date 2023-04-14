Jennifer Garner Goes Strapless in White Dress With Gold Details at ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Premiere

Jennifer Garner made a standout arrival to “The Last Thing He Told Me” premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Jennifer Garner at the premiere of “The Last Thing He Told Me” on April 13 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The star arrived in a white dress adorned with gold plates. She paired the form-fit strapless number with gold pointed-toe heels.

While on the press run for the new series, she has collaborated with stylist Jordan Johnson Chung on her outfits, who also styles Marlee Matlin, Kathryn Hahn and Michelle Yeoh.

When it came to hair, Garner styled her highlighted bob into slicked wet waves, which she debuted earlier in April.

Joining the actress at the premiere was Reese Witherspoon, who is one of the executive producers of the show. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” starring Garner alongside Angourie Rice and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, follows a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her stepdaughter after her husband’s disappearance. It’s based on the mystery-thriller novel by Laura Dave.

While promoting the new series, Garner has made a case for stylish looks. To “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday, she shined in a Roland Mouret embellished strapless maxi dress. Earlier that day, she went tweed in a multi-color preppy mini dress from Chanel’s 2023 resort collection. Another look from that same day showcased Garner wearing a Valentino nude bodysuit paired with the brand’s duchesse-satin midi skirt.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” will debuts on AppleTV+ today. Garner took to her Instagram to post a video on how to watch the entire series with a free two-month trial from the streaming service. To accept the free trial, visit apple.co/jennifergift.