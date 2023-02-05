×
Jennifer Lopez Makes Shimmering Statement in Gucci Dress With Plunging Details at Grammy Awards 2023

Lopez made a surprise arrival at the award show, presenting Harry Styles with the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Jennifer Lopez onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
Jennifer Lopez made a sparkling arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The singer made a surprise appearance at the award show, gracing the stage in a Gucci dress with glistening details.

Jennifer Lopez onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

Lopez’s deep blue gown had dazzling embellishments adorning her shoulders, chest and torso.

With a plunging neckline, her gown led into a high slit at the side and was donned in shimmering fringe around her hips.

The most standout part of her ensemble was a dramatic, tulle-like detail at the sides that created a long train.

For accessories, Lopez chose Bulgari jewelry, including a pair of dangly earrings and layered necklaces.

She coordinated with platform heels from her shoe line with DSW. Lopez was styled by Rob Zangardi.

She wore her hair in a middle part, with a slight curl at the ends. When it came to makeup, she opted for a glossy peach lip, smokey eye shadow and rosy blush.

Jennifer Lopez onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

Lopez presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry Styles, who attended the red carpet in a glittery EgonLab x Swarovski jumpsuit.

Lopez has been busy lately, gearing up to release her next album, “This Is Me Now.” The artist also starred in “Shotgun Wedding” alongside Joshua Duhamel.

Jennifer Lopez onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

The Grammy Awards recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile. 

