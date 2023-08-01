×
Birkenstock Preps for September IPO

On Madison Avenue, It’s Year Two of Recovery

Piaget’s Paris Flagship Hit by Armed Robbers

Jennifer Lopez’s JLo Beauty Lands in the Hamptons With Beauty and Fitness Pop-up

The weekend-long event will take place at Curio Project Hamptons.

Jennifer Lopez for JLo Beauty.
JLo Beauty is coming to the Hamptons, New York, this weekend with a pop-up at Curio’s Bridgehampton boutique. The three-day event will feature a cocktail reception and fitness classes. Visitors will also be able to shop Jennifer Lopez’s full range of products, including items from her Beauty and Body collections.

The pop-up commences with a cocktail party at Curio Project Hamptons on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. EST. The reception will be hosted by Lisa Sequino, chief executive officer and cofounder of JLo Beauty, and Spotlight magazine’s editor in chief and publisher, Sydney Sadick.

On Saturday and Sunday, Curio will host JLo Beauty’s “Get Right, Get Tight” Booty Classes. Instructors Evan Lee Breed and Meredith Shumway will lead free tush-toning workouts set to a playlist of Lopez’s greatest hits. Breed’s class takes place on Saturday at 10 a.m. EST, while Shumway’s will be held on Sunday, also at 10 a.m. EST.

Jennifer Lopez Beauty
Jennifer Lopez with her initial JLo Beauty range. Courtesy of Ana Carballosa / JLo Beauty

A longtime personal trainer, Breed’s star-studded clientele includes Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lopez herself. Shumway, a fitness and health coach, manages Tracy Anderson’s Hamptons studios.

To reserve a spot for one of JLo Beauty’s “Get Right, Get Tight” Booty Classes, customers and fans can email RSVP@projecthamptons.com with which class they’re interested in attending.

After filing a trademark application in 2019, Lopez officially launched JLo Beauty in 2021. The company’s first range of skin care included a cleanser, moisturizer, face mask, eye cream and serum. Formulated with ingredients like squalene and extra virgin olive oil, JLo Beauty’s line intends to help customers recreate Lopez’s signature glow.

“What I wanted to do for this initial line was to provide simple skin care that is about natural beauty and feeling great in your own skin,” Lopez told WWD in 2021.

Last summer, Lopez expanded JLo Beauty with JLo Body, a body care line featuring various serums and creams.

