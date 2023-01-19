×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model

How Jennifer Lopez’s Indestructible Wedding Dressed Survived Blood Stains, Torn Tulle and Zip Lining in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Multiple copies were made of the dress to survive the action-packed scenes and stunts in the film.

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in Shotgun Wedding. Photo Credit: Ana Carballosa
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrives for the 75th annual Academy Awards Sunday, March 23, 2003, in Los Angeles. Lopez wore a gown made by Fred Lee purchased at the Jackie Onassis auction. (AP Photo/Kim D. Johnson)
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sit together during Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, May 11, 2003, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won, 99-95, to even the series at 2-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, stars of the new movie "Gigli," walk the red carpet before the premiere of the film Sunday, July 27, 2003, at the Mann National Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Polk)
MAY 24th 2021: Rumors continue to swirl that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled their romance. Following a trip together to Montana earlier in May 2021, the reunited pair were seen together in Miami, Florida on Sunday, May 23rd 2021. Affleck and Lopez became engaged in November 2002 but a September 2003 wedding was cancelled and the couple broke up in January 2004. - File Photo by: zz/Stephen Trupp/STAR MAX/IPx 2002 12/8/02 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "Maid In Manhattan" held on December 8, 2002 in New York City. (NYC)
View ALL 12 Photos

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie “Shotgun Wedding” will be released on Prime Video on Jan. 27. The film has a star-studded cast, including Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin — but the real scene stealer in the film is a wedding dress.

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in Shotgun Wedding. Photo Credit: Ana Carballosa
Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in “Shotgun Wedding.” Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

In collaboration with costume designer Mitchell Travers, bridal brand Galia Lahav and its head of design Sharon Sever created a custom wedding gown for Lopez’s character, Darcy.

Related Galleries

“Shotgun Wedding” tells the story of a couple on a seemingly picture-perfect destination wedding that is going great until it takes a turn for the worse when their entire wedding party is taken hostage.

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in Shotgun Wedding. Photo Credit: Ana Carballosa
Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in “Shotgun Wedding.” Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

The story turns from a seemingly classic rom-com setting to an action movie, and the dress goes along for the ride as well.

In order to have enough dresses for the film, Travers and Lahav worked to meticulously create 28 copies in just one month using techniques and fabrics so the gown could be modified, ripped and transformed to work for an action movie. In total, 35 garments were made so there were spares for the stunt doubles.

The dress serves as Lopez’s one signature outfit throughout the entire movie — most of her costume changes involve different versions of the garment.

Selena Tan as Margy, Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera, and Alberto Isaac as Ace in Shotgun Wedding. Photo Credit: Ana Carballosa
Selena Tan as Margy, Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Alberto Isaac as Ace in “Shotgun Wedding.” Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

Travers had worked with Lopez previously for the 2019 film “Hustlers.” He said he was thrilled to discover Galia Lahav because the brand understood the challenge of costuming the film. The concept for the design is that it’s the perfect dress for a perfect wedding — but not Lopez isn’t starring as the perfect bride.

Galia Lahav’s process began with sketching a variety of dresses while details of the film were still under wraps. When he learned “Shotgun Wedding” was an action movie, Travers realized the dress would be ruined, so he wanted to create a dress that was timeless and modern.

The designer’s process for creating this dress began while there were still strict COVID-19 lockdowns. With the brand already under pressure with shipping deadlines and supply chain issues, in order to create the numerous dress duplicates needed for the film, it had to nearly shut down the studio, and workers worked late into the night for a month, until all dresses were completed.

Once the dresses were done, it was time to figure out how to ruin them.

“We had to ruin a few dresses ourselves to find the right way of doing it in a way that would seem natural and not too artificial,” Sever said. “My studio manager came up with the idea of sewing everything by hand to create a stitch that would hide when you pull on it. Everything had to be sewn by hand because no machine could support creating that kind of stitch. It was a lot of trial error to create this stitch that’s unique to us.”

To create the deconstructed look of the dresses, Travers worked with a team of artists he found in the Dominican Republic, where the film was shot, led by Carroll Maura. Maura helped create everything from the blood splattering to the slashes on the dresses.

“When you’re tasked with doing a wedding dress for a film, you need to be aware of the great dresses that came before it,” Travers said. “You look at Priscilla Presley’s, you look at Princess Diana’s, you look at everyone to see what works. This is an action film, so much of what we could work with were dictated by the needs of the dress. Jennifer needed the ability to run, climb and zip line in this dress.”

Costuming action films was nothing new to Travers (he worked on “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”), but creating a wedding dress for an action move is virtually unprecedented. His goal in creating the costume was to have the audience think there was only one dress being worn the whole time.

While Sever and Galia Lahav have costumed operas and provided dresses for pageants before, this was the first time they embarked on an undertaking of this scale.

“We like to treat every bride and every client like they are a star on the level of Jennifer Lopez, but this time we actually had to dress Jennifer Lopez, who is an icon,” Sever said. “We had to go above and beyond anything we’ve done before. When I first heard that this dress would be for J. Lo and a movie about [a] wedding, it was a dream come true.”

Throughout the action-packed scenes in the film, the dress is continuously stripped away at until it becomes something more fitting for her character — symbolizing peeling back the layers of her growth and relationship.

Travers also took his share of liberties when it came to dressing characters played by Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Coolidge.

“Lenny’s character arrives via helicopter, so I had to make sure his look was equally obnoxious,” Travers said. “I thought to myself what is the most annoying thing you could wear to someone’s wedding and decided on skinny jeans. We decided he wouldn’t wear a shirt under the blazer. When I was going to his fitting, I had Jennifer Coolidge’s rack, which had pearls, and I decided they were for his character now and Lenny loved it. This was before men and pearls was a big trend like now, since we shot this in 2020.”

For Jennifer Coolidge, her character was scripted as being someone who dreams big of being in Hollywood but is a community theatre actress at best. However, Travers wanted her wardrobe to reflect someone who made it big and was very over-the-top.

“For Coolidge, we designed this person who doesn’t edit down and isn’t able to pull back,” Travers said. “She’s got her plane ticket, she’s going to this destination wedding and she’s going to deliver that type of look.”

Most of the cast of the film spends their time shooting in a giant pool, which required Travers to have multiples of everything given the water damage the clothes would go through.

“It was a huge under taking to deal with all these wet clothes for weeks on end,” Travers said. “There were eight- to 10-hour shooting days with everyone in the pool under the sun. You want the audience to take this ride with you thinking there is only one of everything for the clothes, but there was really seven of every garment. Everything had to be flown down to the Dominican Republic and all the fittings had to be done there as well.”

“Shotgun Wedding” was produced by Lionsgate. The film was directed by Jason Moore.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Hot Summer Bags

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jennifer Lopez Dons Indestructible Wedding Dress in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad