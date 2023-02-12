×
Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders Reveal How They Achieve High-performance Hair for Game Day Ahead of Super Bowl 2023

The cheerleading team supports the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

A Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader performing during the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots in 2019 in Kansas City.
Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
ATLANTA, GA - 1994: Country singers, Wynonna Judd (left) and her mother Naomi Judd, perform during the half-time show at the 1994 Atlanta, Georgia, Superbowl XXVII football game at the Georgia Dome. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
29 JAN 1995: TONY BENNETT PERFORMS AT HALF TIME OF THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VERSUS THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS IN SUPER BOWL XXIX AT JOE ROBBIE STADIUM IN MIAMI, FLORIDA. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
28 Jan 1996: Diana Ross performs at the halftime show during Super Bowl XXX between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the game 27 - 17. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport
With the 2023 NFL Super Bowl taking place on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, coaches, players and Rihanna are preparing for what is one of the biggest game days in sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders gave a closer look at their beauty routines for the big game, specifically how they maintain their hair in pristine condition while performing their own feats of athleticism on the field. In a behind-the-scenes video shared on Instagram, the cheer team revealed the high-performance treatments that maintain their looks throughout competitions.

Some of the products their hairstyling team uses include Authentic Beauty Concept and Kenra Professional. The brands are part of Henkel’s Professional Hair Care business.

In the clips, some of the cheerleaders shared the products that addressed their different hair type needs. Among the treatments for game-day styling, a heat protectant keeps hair shielded from high-temperature tools. For all-day hold, hairspray helps maintain the placement of their strands. Blow dry spray is used for heat protection and saving time during blow drying, and texturizing styling cream is used to mitigate stiffness. To add volume, teasing powder creates the effect. And for the final act, leave-in conditioner is used following the games.

Last year, the team took to their official Twitter account to thank Dior Beauty for sending them products to use for a makeup tutorial event.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.  

