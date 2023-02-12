Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders Reveal How They Achieve High-performance Hair for Game Day Ahead of Super Bowl 2023

With the 2023 NFL Super Bowl taking place on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, coaches, players and Rihanna are preparing for what is one of the biggest game days in sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders gave a closer look at their beauty routines for the big game, specifically how they maintain their hair in pristine condition while performing their own feats of athleticism on the field. In a behind-the-scenes video shared on Instagram, the cheer team revealed the high-performance treatments that maintain their looks throughout competitions.

Some of the products their hairstyling team uses include Authentic Beauty Concept and Kenra Professional. The brands are part of Henkel’s Professional Hair Care business.

In the clips, some of the cheerleaders shared the products that addressed their different hair type needs. Among the treatments for game-day styling, a heat protectant keeps hair shielded from high-temperature tools. For all-day hold, hairspray helps maintain the placement of their strands. Blow dry spray is used for heat protection and saving time during blow drying, and texturizing styling cream is used to mitigate stiffness. To add volume, teasing powder creates the effect. And for the final act, leave-in conditioner is used following the games.

Last year, the team took to their official Twitter account to thank Dior Beauty for sending them products to use for a makeup tutorial event.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.