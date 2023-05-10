Kidrobot Creative Director Frank Kozik Dies at 61

Frank Kozik, the chief creative officer of Kidrobot and creator of the popular Labbit figure, died unexpectedly on May 6.

No further details were available and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Kozik, 61, was a pioneer of the art toy world and a rock poster artist who had led Kidrobot’s strategic creative vision and product development since 2014.

“Words escape how we felt about Frank,” said Joel Weinshanker, chief executive officer of Ad Populum, the owner of Kidrobot. “Living the American immigrant’s dream, I will always remember Frank’s childlike wonder and enthusiasm when it came to creation. Frank saw art wherever he went and was always trying to add another layer to everything. He will be greatly missed, and I hope he realized how much he was loved and adored by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Born and raised in Madrid, Kozik moved to Sacramento, California, when he was 15 and joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 18 and was stationed in Austin, Texas. After an honorable discharge, Kozik worked as a doorman at an Austin nightclub and first gained attention as a self-trained underground artist in the early ‘80s.

Kozik’s flyers and posters for local punk bands quickly developed a following, which led him to move to San Francisco in 1993 where he started a print shop and founded Man’s Ruin Records. The label released more than 200 singles and full-length albums for punk and alternative bands, including the Sex Pistols and the first Queens of the Stone Age. Kozik also designed rock posters, which is where he first introduced the Smorkin’ Labbit in 1996.

In 2001, Kozik closed Man’s Ruin to devote himself full time to fine art, design and the emerging art toy movement. Labbit, a smoking, unshaven rabbit character, was adopted by Kidrobot in 2003, marking the start of a longtime collaboration between the two.

Labbit became one of the most successful vinyl art figures in the world and Kozik designed more than 500 different limited-edition figures as he established himself as a pioneer in the art toy world.

In addition to Kidrobot, Kozik designed products and advertising campaigns for a wide variety of companies and products, including NikeSB Dunk Quickstrike sneakers, a special-edition Swatch watch, the 2007 Spike TV Games Award trophy and an “Absolut Kozik” print ad.

Kozik is survived by his wife, Sharon.

Kidrobot creates limited-edition art toys, apparel and lifestyle accessories that retail from $5 to $25,000. As a tribute to Kozik, Kidrobot posted on its website that a portion of all products sporting his artwork would be donated to his family.