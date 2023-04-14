How to Watch King Charles III’s Coronation: The Performers, the Guest List and Prince Harry

The coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom is scheduled for May 6. Charles will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The coronation will happen six months after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8, at the age of 96. Elizabeth was England’s longest-reigning monarch. She ascended to the throne in 1952.

The event will mark the first coronation of the British Monarchy in over 70 years. The United Kingdom has added a bank holiday on May 8 to celebrate the occasion.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband at the coronation procession in London, on June 2, 1953. Getty Images

As a result of the once-in-a-lifetime event, many are speculating how they can watch the historic moment. For those residing in London, they might be able to catch a glimpse of King Charles on his way to Westminster Abbey, and of course, multiple news stations will cover the ceremony. For the rest of the world, and particularly those in the U.S., WWD rounds up what you need to know to follow the event.

How to watch King Charles III’s Coronation?

The BBC network, including BBC and BBC America, is expected to broadcast live from the ceremony. Sky News will broadcast live via their YouTube channel. Reports from the Abbey are expected to air on ITV’s social media channels, CNN and Fox News.

What time does the coronation start?

The exact time of the coronation hasn’t been revealed. Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation began at 11:15 a.m. GMT (7:15 a.m. ETS). King Charles’ coronation may follow a similar timeframe.

Who will attend the coronation?

Immediate members of the British royal family are expected to attend, in addition to Queen Consort Camilla’s family, including her children and grandchildren. Foreign royals are also expected, along with representatives from the charities the royals support. First lady Jill Biden will be attending the ceremony on behalf of the United States.

It has been confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the coronation, while Meghan Markle will remain home in California with their children.