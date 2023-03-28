Life Is Beautiful Unveils 2023 Lineup With The Killers, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza

The Life Is Beautiful music festival is returning to Las Vegas. The festival, which debuted in 2013, will continue its three-day format, running from Sept. 22 to 24 this year.

This year’s headlining acts include The Killers, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza. Additional performers include Khalid, The 1975, Flume, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo and Kim Petras.

Life Is Beautiful lineup poster.

“We are thrilled that all three headliners will be returning to the festival. It’s pretty special to have this collection of artists who have all been so instrumental to music over the lifespan of Life Is Beautiful,” said Craig Asher Nyman, director of music, programming and development for Life Is Beautiful, in a statement. “Pairing those artists with current and future superstars of music sets the stage for our biggest party yet.”

The event will also feature performances by popular acts in Las Vegas, including Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, Magic Mike Live, Piff the Magic Dragon and Tape Space. Art collective Meow Wolf will return to Life Is Beautiful this year, and JammJam featuring Cory Wong and Friends will also showcase a musical experience.

Three-day tickets to the event will be released on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Ticket prices range from $380 for general admission to $3,150 for an all-in. This year, layaway ticket options are available starting at $75 for general admission to $223 for VIP+. These plans split the ticket cost into monthly installments, with each subsequent payment being charged automatically to the card used for the original purchase. All-in tickets are not available under layaway plans.

In 2013, Downtown Las Vegas began a revitalization project, and the annual Life Is Beautiful festival was born. The event reportedly contributes more than $400 million to Las Vegas’ economy.

Life Is beautiful is known for its star-studded lineup of musicians. In the past, artists including Billie Eilish, Arctic Monkeys, Green Day, The Weeknd, Gorillaz, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone have graced the stages. The event is also home to many street artists, with past festivals featuring works from Banksy and Shepard Fairey.