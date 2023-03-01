LIVE: Billboard Women in Music Awards

The Billboard Women in Music Awards will take place Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The event will be hosted by Quinta Brunson, who created and stars in “Abbott Elementary” on ABC.

Other announced honorees include: SZA (Woman of the Year), Becky G (Impact Award presented by American Express), Doechii (Rising Star Award presented by Honda), Ivy Queen (Icon Award), Kim Petras (Chartbreaker Award), Latto (Powerhouse Award), Lainey Wilson (Rulebreaker Award), Lana Del Ray (Visionary Award), Rosalía (Producer of the Year Award), and Twice (Breakthrough Award).

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards will be held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in L.A. The event starts at 7 p.m. PT, 10 p.m. EST.

Tickets are available to the public, priced from $85 to $275, at billboardwomeninmusic.com.