LIVE: Billboard Women in Music Awards

Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 1, 2023

Fashion

Paco Rabanne’s Fall Lineup Strikes Red Carpet Gold

Business

Recent Retail Thefts a Concern for N.Y. Jewelry Stores

Beauty

L’Oréal’s CEO on Agility, the Economy and Digital Transformation

Live from the Billboard Women in Music awards in Los Angeles.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards will take place Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The event will be hosted by Quinta Brunson, who created and stars in “Abbott Elementary” on ABC.

Other announced honorees include: SZA (Woman of the Year), Becky G (Impact Award presented by American Express), Doechii (Rising Star Award presented by Honda), Ivy Queen (Icon Award), Kim Petras (Chartbreaker Award), Latto (Powerhouse Award), Lainey Wilson (Rulebreaker Award), Lana Del Ray (Visionary Award), Rosalía (Producer of the Year Award), and Twice (Breakthrough Award).

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards will be held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in L.A. The event starts at 7 p.m. PT, 10 p.m. EST.

Tickets are available to the public, priced from $85 to $275, at billboardwomeninmusic.com.

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

