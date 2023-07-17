×
Madame Tussauds Debuts Seven New Harry Styles Wax Figures Wearing Designs Inspired by Gucci

They're now on view at Madame Tussauds' locations around the world.

Harry Styles fans now have a chance to get up close and personal with the pop singer thanks to Madame Tussauds’ newest wax figures. On Sunday, the museum chain debuted seven new statues based on Styles, which are dressed in recreations of some of his greatest Gucci garments.

Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds Berlin.
Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds Berlin. Madame Tussauds

Now on view at Madame Tussauds in Sydney; Orlando, Florida; Singapore; Los Angeles; New York; Berlin, and Amsterdam, the figures feature unique poses.

“Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now,” said Madame Tussauds’ global brand director Angela Jobson in a statement. “From filling stadiums worldwide to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture.”

Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds New York. Madame Tussauds

At Madame Tussauds in New York, visitors can spot Styles in one of his trademark tour ensembles: a rainbow sequin jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Sydney’s Styles figure dons a pink satin shirt, burgundy trousers and a feather boa, which he originally wore during a concert in San Jose, California.

Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds Amsterdam.
Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds Amsterdam. Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds London pays homage to Styles’ acting career, with the waxwork dressed in a dark green blazer and mint trousers à la his “My Policeman” premiere look. The museum’s Berlin location displays one of his Coachella costumes: an oversize faux fur coat paired with a metallic leather pantsuit.

Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds Los Angeles. Madame Tussauds
Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds London.
Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds London. Madame Tussauds

Fans in Los Angeles will see Styles in a bronze sequin vest adorned with fringe, which he wore during his Love On Tour stop in Long Island, New York. Madame Tussauds Amsterdam debuts a Styles figure sporting a pink double-breasted suit with floral embroidery, akin to one he wore on stage in Dallas.

Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney.
Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney. Madame Tussauds

Finally, in Singapore, Madame Tussauds shows Styles in a blue and yellow two-piece from the Glasgow leg of his Love On Tour concert series.

“We jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection,” Jobson added. “We cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Madame Tussauds
