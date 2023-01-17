×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

‘Madonna, The Celebration Tour’ Details: How to Get Tickets, Dates, Guests and More

Madonna's tour for her 40-year catalogue of music will start on July 15.

Madonna performing at the Sandbox Pride NYC show on June 23, 2022.
Madonna in lace sleeves, necklaces and fur wrap at the premier of her movie "Desperately Seeking Susan" in Los Angeles
'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15
Madonna and Michael Jackson attend Swifty Lazar's after party for the Academy Awards on March 25, 1991 in Los Angeles, California.Article title: "Eye: To Tell the 'Truth' "
Madonna and Michael Jackson attend Swifty Lazar's after party for the Academy Awards on March 25, 1991 in Los Angeles, California.Article title: "Eye: To Tell the 'Truth' "
View ALL 31 Photos

Pop superstar Madonna has officially announced dates for “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” in a video that was a nod to her 1990 film “Truth or Dare.” The video features a slew of celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric André and Amy Schumer.

In the video, Schumer dares Madonna to go on tour and play her hits. To the joy of Madonna’s fans, she has accepted the challenge. Here’s what you need to know about Madonna’s upcoming tour.

When does the tour kick off?

“Madonna: The Celebration Tour” kicks off on July 15. According to an announcement, the tour will “be highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years.” The tour will also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

Related Galleries

What are some major stops on the tour?

The 35-city global tour, produced by entertainment company Live Nation, will include stops in Vancouver, New York, Detroit, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona, Paris, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Lisbon and Stockholm concluding in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

Who are the special guests on the tour?

Bob the Drag Queen, actor, comedian and Season Eight winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will be a special guest on all dates of the tour.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time at Madonna.com/tour. Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m. local time through Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity beginning on Jan. 17 at noon ET through Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. ET for all North American shows, and from 9 a.m. GMT/10 a.m. CET to 5 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. CET on Jan. 18 for U.K. and European shows.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Hot Summer Bags

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to Launch on July 15

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad